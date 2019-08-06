RRB JE Results 2019: The results for the RRB JE examination is soon going to be declared on the regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards. After declaration, all the candidates can check result by visiting official regional websites of RRBs.

RRB JE Results 2019: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are soon going to declare the examination results for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer and other related posts on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards. The results for the same are expected anytime soon as the Railway recruitment boards have declared the dates for the stage 2 Computer Based Test (CBT-2).

Here are the steps to download the RRB JE results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the specific portals of the Railway Recruitment Boards according to the region from which you have registered.

Step 2: Tap the link saying RRB JE result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your RRB JE registration details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your RRB JE resulst will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

RRB JE 2019 expected cut-off:

For the General category, the decided cut-off marks are between 60 to 70, for the candidates of OBC category, the cut-off marks will be 55 to 65 marks. For the candidates of SC category, the cut-off marks will be 45 to 55 marks and for the ST category, the cut-off marks will be 40 to 50 marks.

Official Regional Websites:

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu Srinagar: rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

