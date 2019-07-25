RRB JE revised answer key 2019: Revised answer keys for Junior Engineering has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of all the zones on the regional websites. Candidates can download the answer keys through the official websites of the RRB. Answer keys will be available till July 27, 2019.

After this, no further requests will be considered.

JE Provisional answer key 2019 were released on July 11, 2019. Candidates were eligible to raise the objections. candidates could raise the objections during July 11, 2019 to July 14, 2019.

Board uploaded the modified answer keys on the official website.

RRB Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneshwar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

Candidates can download the RRB JE Revised Answer Key 2019 after following certain steps :

Step 1: Go to the official website of concerned RRB.

Step 2: Click on RRB JE Revised answer key 2019 (Advt. 03/2018 JE, DMS and CMA Posts)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Enter details such as Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code.

Step 5: Click on Login Button.

Step 6: Candidates will be able to download the answer keys.

Candidates can check their filed objection or QP wherever key change is effected. They can also know the final decision on the objections raised by them after logging on to a link provided on the websites from July 25, 2019 to July 27, 2019.

Board will refund the application fee for all those candidates whose objection was marked incorrect or invalid. Candidates can check their refund amount through the account where the online payment has been made.

