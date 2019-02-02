RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for the 14900 vacancies. The aspirants can apply online through RRB's official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates can apply for 14900 posts by simply following the steps given below to apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for the 14900 vacancies. The aspirants can apply online through RRB’s official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. It’s a good opportunity for the candidates waiting for a government job in the Indian Railways. According to the reports, RRB has invited applications to fill the vacant posts in the integral factory of Eastern and Western Railways.

Vacancy details:

The Indian Railways is looking for interested and eligible 10 candidates for Railway wheel factory based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. 220 posts are vacant in the integral coach factory (ICF) Chennai. While Eastern Railways is seeking for 7 interested and eligible candidates from the staff quota. The Indian Railways has also invited applications for 798 Railway Police Force (RPF) jobs.

The candidates can apply for 14900 posts by simply following the steps given below to apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Here are the steps to apply for India Railways jobs 2019:

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board @ rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads that Indian railways jobs. Register yourself. Take a print out of your registration slip for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More