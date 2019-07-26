RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board, Kolkata is soon going to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam on the official websites - www.rrbkolkata.gov.in, www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Check steps to download the NTPC hall tickets in the article given below.

RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board, Kolkata or RRB Kolkata on behalf of the Indian Railways will be releasing the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, RRB Kolkata NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 on the official website – www.rrbkolkata.gov.in or on the main RRB website – www.rrbcdg.gov.in. All those who have submitted applications for the vacant positions in the Indian Railways for the Non-Technical Popular Categories or NTPC are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RRB.

The admit cards for the NTPC categories will be released soon and candidates can download the same from the official website by following the steps given below.

How to download the RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card 2019 when released?

Visit the official website of RRB Kolkata

Click on the link to download the RRB Kolkata NTPC Hall Tickets 2019

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and other necessary details

Click on the submit button

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the CBT 1 exam date and city details on the official website as the RRB will release a notification for the same. Meanwhile, the Board has released a notice to view the modified Key and decisions taken on the objection raised on Keys of 1st Stage CBT on its official website yesterday, July 25, 2019. According to the notification, the Question Paper viewing and Objection raising module has been closed. The modified keys have been published and the other keys remain unchanged.

Click on this direct link to view the notification: https://kolkata.rrbonlinereg.in/

