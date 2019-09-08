RRB Kolkata Paramedical Result 2019: RRB Paramedical CBT Exam result is out, candidates can download or check the result on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board, Kolkata. A direct link has been given below

RRB Kolkata Paramedical Result 2019: RRB Paramedical CBT Exam result has been declared by Railway Recruitment Board, Kolkata. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of Railway Recruitment Board or click on the link rrbkolkata.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that around 359 239 candidates had applied for the Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III, RRB Pharmacist Grade III, Radiographer, Lab Assistant Grade II, Dialysis Technician and Lab Superintendent, Extension Educator, Optometrist, Perfusionist and Physiotherapist post, out of which only 359 candidates had been selected.

Follow the steps to check the RRB Paramedical CBT result:

Step 1: Click on the link

Step 2: On the homepage, under Notice Board

Step 3: Click on the generated link in Red color

Step 4: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 5: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use

Railway Recruitment Board Kolkata also generated some other links like NOTICE on Rescheduled 2nd Stage CBT, Provisional Part Panel for the post of an appeal against the decision of divisional medical board/committee and final rejection of candidates for the post of alp/technicians of.

Candidates who had been select by the board must submit go through a Document Verification (DV) process and then they will be sent for Medical Examination at the nominated Railway hospitals. Candidates need to pay the medical fee of Rs 24/- only at the jurisdiction of RRBs.

