RRB Lab Assistant Grade III chemist Metallurgist, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Asst: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the syllabus for lab assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist, Dance Mistress and Laboratory Assistant/ School Post (Ministerial Isolated posts). The interested candidates who are appearing for these examinations can check the syllabus from the official website. The age bracket for Law Assistant, Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist) is 18 – 30 years old. The education qualification is 10+2 or its equivalent & Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology.
Here is the syllabus Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist & Metallurgist
I. Basic fundamentals of Mechanical Testing i.e. Tensile Testing, Impact Testing, Load
Deflection Testing, Bend Test etc. There will be 4 to 8 questions in the paper.
II. Basic knowledge of various types of Equipments & Machines used in testing. There will be 3 to 6 questions in the paper
III. Basic knowledge of materials like Steel, Caste-Iron, Non-ferrous Metals, Rubber,
Plastics & Composites. There will be 6 to 8 questions in the paper
IV. a) Estimation of C, Mn, Si, S, P, Cr, Ni & Mo & other elements in Steel & Cast Iron &
their effects. There will be 2 to 3 questions in the paper
b) Testing of Non-ferrous Metals & Alloys. There will be 2 to 4 questions in the paper
c) Fundamentals of Electroplating & Testing of various Electro-plated coach
components. There will be 2 to 5 questions in the paper
V. a) Painting Schedule in coaches & Paint defects. There will be 2 to 4 questions in the paper
b) Testing of ROZ Primer, Synthetic Enamels & P.U. Paints. There will be 2 to 4 questions in the paper
VI. Testing of Rubber & Rubber products, L.P. Sheets, Wood, Adhesives, PVC, Rexine,
Plywood Foam & FRP items. There will be 3 to 6 questions in the paper
VII. Oils & Lubricants: Testing of Oils & Lubricants, Grease etc. 3 to 5 questions in the paper
VIII. Non-Destructive Testing:
a) Knowledge of X-Rays testing & Gamma Rays Examination of welding and steel
castings. Film Developing & fundaments of Radiography. 2 to 5 questions in the paper
b) Principles of Ultrasonic Testing. 2 to 4 questions in the paper
c) Magnaflux & Dye Penetrant Testing. 2 to 3 questions in the paper
The question paper will be of total number of 50 questions.
Unit 1 – Folk and Traditional Theatre Forms of India
There will be 3 to 8 questions in this paper.
• Understanding and defining the terms Tribal, Folk, Traditional and Classical in the
context of Indian dance and drama and their interrelation.
• Introduction to the different tribal, folk and traditional dance and theatre forms
spread over various regions of India.
• Introduction to regional theatrical practices of Kudiattam, Yakshagana,
Bhagavatamela, Tamasha, Ramalila, Rasalila, Bhavai, Nautanki, Jatra, Chhau,
Laiharaoba, Therukoothu, Theyyam, Ankia-nat, Chindu Bhagavata, Bhand Jashan
and others
• Awareness of various musical instruments, costumes and make-up used in these
forms.
Unit 2 – Dance in Sanskrit Literature and Treatises 3 to 8
• A brief study of references to dance in the works of Kalidasa, Bhasa, Sudraka and
others
• General understanding of the concepts relating to dance from texts of ancient and
medieval period- Natyasastra, Abhinaya Darpana, Sangeeta Ratnakara, Nritta
Ratnavali and Nartana Nirnaya. Concepts include Natya, Nritta, Nritya, Lasya,
Tandava, Marga, Desi, Baddha, Anibaddha, Nartaki lakshana, Sabha lakshana and
the like. Also specific study of the padas, hastas, caris, mandalas and karanas, and
anga, upanga and pratyanga movements
• Detailed study of Abhinaya Darpana along with introduction to other region/form
specific texts like Hasta Lakshana Deepika, Balarama Bharatam, Abhinaya
Chandrika, Srihasta Muktavali and others
• The various categories and typologies of Nayakas and Nayikas and their avasthas
according to Bharat’s Natyasastra, Saradatanaya’s Bhavaprakasana, Bhanudatta’s
Rasamanjari and Akbar Shah’s Sringaramanjari
Unit 3 – Indian Classical Dance 5 to 10
• Origin and history of Indian classical dance
• Evolution, technique, costumes, music, Gurus and pioneers of Bharatanatyam,
Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Mohiniattam, Odissi and Sattriya
• General understanding of major Talas of Hindustani and Carnatic music traditions
• A brief study of Composers/Vaggeyakaras and their works including Jayadeva,
Narayanateertha, Surdas, Meera Bai, Tulasidas, Vanamalidas, Kshetrayya, Srimanta
Shankar Deva, Govindadas, Vidyapati, and others.
• Study of the role of Rabindranath Tagore, Rukmini Devi Arundale, Vallathole
Narayana Menon, Madame Menaka and others in the revival and reconstruction of
classical dance
Unit 4 – Indian Classical Dance in Independent India 4 to 10
• An overview of major Gurus, performers, their works and important institutions in
Independent India
• Institutionalization of dance and its effect on form, pedagogy, repertoire etc.
• The new wave in Indian dance – Its development through the works of Uday
Shanker and Ram Gopal and the later major contemporary artists and their works.
(eg.Shantibardhan, Narendra Sharma, Sachin Shanker, Mrinalini Sarabhai, Maya
Rao, Kumudini Lakhia, Manjusri Chaki Sarkar, Chandralekha, Astad Deboo and
others)
• Indian classical dances in diaspora
• Awareness of important dance festivals, awardees and current happenings in
dance
Unit 5 – Dance Education, Pedagogy and Research 5 to 10
• Dance as part of curriculum in school education and Universities
• Movement Analysis based on kinesthetics and Laban system
• Eminent scholars and their works, who contributed significantly to the knowledge
of Indian dance
• Key inroads in dance training and research in India from the 1930’s to the present
like applied areas of dance, therapy, cross-cultural training etc.
Unit 6 – International dance and interactions 2 to 4
• Study of the history and development of classical ballet in Europe, Russia and
America
• Emergence of Modern Dance in the west and major personalities involved
• Influence of the West on Indian dance in terms of production design
It will also consist of 50 questions in the paper.
LABORATORY ASSISTANT/SCHOOL
BIOLOGY
PART – A 5 to 8
• General characters of: Algae, Fungi, Lichens, Bryophyta, Plerido-phyta,
Gymnosperms, and Angiosperms.
• Morphology of Angiosperms: Structure and Modification of Root, Stem and Leaf.
Structure of flower and seed.
• Plant Anatomy: Tissue and Tissue System. Secondary growth.
• Plant Physiology: Osmosis, Water Absorption Ascent of sap, Transpiration,
Photosynthesis, Respiration, Plant growth and movement.
• Environmental Studies: Structure and type of Ecosystem, Energy flow, Biogeo –
Chemical Cycle, Ecological Adaptations, Environmental Pollution, Population
Ecology, Biodiversity.
• Biotechnology: General Account, Recombinant DNA technology, Transgenic Plants
and Animal, Ethical Issues, Application of Biotechnology in Agriculture and Medical
field.
• Economic Importance of Plants.
• Cell: Structure (Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic) cell theory and cell Division.
PART – B 6 to 8
• Genetics: Mendel’s law, General Terminology, Structure of DNA and RNA,
Molecular basic of Heredity. Structure of chromosome, sex determination and
genetic disorders in man.
• Classification of Animal Kingdom: upto Phyla in Non-chordates and upto class in
chordates.
• Digestion Respiration and Excretion in human, Protein, Carbohydrate, Fat, Vitamin
and digestive enzyme, Exchange of gases, Aerobic and Anaerobic respiration, Kreb
cycle, Glycolysis, Exceretory substance. Structure and Physiology of Kidney.
• Circulatory and Endocrine System of Human: Structure of Heart, Composition of
blood, blood groups, Blood clotting, Lymph glands, Antigen and Antibodies.
Endocrine glands and their hormones.
• Nervous System of Human: Structure of Brain, Eye and Ear, Structure of Neuron,
nerve impulse.
• Muscular System: Type of Muscles and Muscle contraction.
• Reproductory System in Human and Human Diseases: Structure and Reproductive
health. Disease in man caused by Bacteria, Virus, Protozoa, Fungi and Helminths.
• Biological Evolution, Economic Importance of Animals.
PHYSICS
In this paper, there will be 1 to 15 questions .
• Dynamics of Rigid Body: Torque, Conservation of angular momentum, moment of
inertia of simple geometrical objects.
• Thermodynamics: First & Second law of thermodynamics, heat engines and
refrigerators.
• Oscillations: Simple harmonic motion & its example. resonance.
• Waves: Principle of super-position of waves, Doppler effect.
• Electrostatics: Coulomb’s law, electric field Gauss’s theorem & its applications
Electric Current: Kirchhoff’s law, Wheatstone-bridge, meter-bridge, potentiometer
• Optics: Microscope & telescope, interference, diffraction & Polarisation,
polarimeter.
• Atom: Bohr’s model of H-atom.
• Nuclei: Mass defect, nuclear binding energy, nuclear fission & fusion.
• Semi-conductor Electronics: pn junction, transistor, logic gates, diode as a
rectifier, zener diode.
CHEMISTRY
Unit – 1 – Periodic Table & Atomic Properties: 2
• Fundamental particles of an atom (electron, proton, neuron)
• Rutherford’s nuclear model
• Quantum Nos.
• Pauli’s exclusion principle
• Aufbau principle
• Types of orbital (s, p, d, f) shape of orbital
• Hund’s rule
• Modern periodic table
• Variation in atomic properties (Size, ionization, potential, Electron affinity,
Electronegativity)
Unit – 2 – s-Block & p-Block Elements 2
• General introduction
• Electronic configuration
• Occurrence
• Oxidation states
• Trends in Physical & Chemical properties
• Inert pair effect
Unit – 3 – Chemical Equilibrium 2
• Factors affecting Equilibrium
• Reversible and Irreversible reactions
• Laws of chemical Equilibrium
• Le Chatelier’s principle
Unit – 4 – Ionic Equilibrium 2
• Acid base equilibrium
• Ph Value
• Common ion effect
• Buffer solutions
• Acid Base titration
Unit – 5 – Gaseous State 2
• Properties
• Boyle’s Law
• Charles Law
• Avogadro’s Law
• Dalton’s Law
• Ideal gas equation
• Graham’s law of diffusion
• Kinetic theory of gases
Unit – 6 – Liquid State 2
• Properties of liquids
• Vapour pressure
• Surface tension
• Viscosity
Unit – 7 – Solid State 2
• Properties of solids
• Classification of solids
• Unit cells & their types
• Packing of crystals
• Structure of simple ionic compounds
Unit – 8 – Solutions 2
• Solute, Solvent, Solution
• Concentration of solutions (Molarity, Normality, Formality, Molality, Mole fraction,
weight percent)
• Types of solutions (Gas solutions, Liquid solutions, Solid solutions
• Raoult’s Law
• Ideal & Non-ideal solutions
• Colligative properties of solutions
Unit – 9 – Nomenclature & General Properties of Organic Compounds 2
• Rules of IUPAC nomenclature
• Types of reactions (Substitution, Addition, Elimination)
• Electrophiles, Nucleophiles
• Inductive effect, Electromeric effect
• Resonance, Hyperconjugation, Steric effect
• Isomerism (structural & stereo)
Unit – 10 – Hydrocarbons 2
• Definition & types of hydrocarbons (Alkane, Alkene, Alkyne, Arene)
• Preparation of hydrocarbons
• Physical properties
• Chemical properties
This question paper consists of a total 50 questions.
