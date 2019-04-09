RRB Lab Assistant Grade III chemist Metallurgist, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Asst: The syllabus for lab assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist, Dance Mistress and Laboratory Assistant/ School Post (Ministerial Isolated posts) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The interested candidates are requested to check out the syllabus here.

RRB Lab Assistant Grade III chemist Metallurgist, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Asst: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the syllabus for lab assistant Grade III Chemist and Metallurgist, Dance Mistress and Laboratory Assistant/ School Post (Ministerial Isolated posts). The interested candidates who are appearing for these examinations can check the syllabus from the official website. The age bracket for Law Assistant, Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist) is 18 – 30 years old. The education qualification is 10+2 or its equivalent & Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology.

Here is the syllabus Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist & Metallurgist

I. Basic fundamentals of Mechanical Testing i.e. Tensile Testing, Impact Testing, Load

Deflection Testing, Bend Test etc. There will be 4 to 8 questions in the paper.

II. Basic knowledge of various types of Equipments & Machines used in testing. There will be 3 to 6 questions in the paper

III. Basic knowledge of materials like Steel, Caste-Iron, Non-ferrous Metals, Rubber,

Plastics & Composites. There will be 6 to 8 questions in the paper

IV. a) Estimation of C, Mn, Si, S, P, Cr, Ni & Mo & other elements in Steel & Cast Iron &

their effects. There will be 2 to 3 questions in the paper

b) Testing of Non-ferrous Metals & Alloys. There will be 2 to 4 questions in the paper

c) Fundamentals of Electroplating & Testing of various Electro-plated coach

components. There will be 2 to 5 questions in the paper

V. a) Painting Schedule in coaches & Paint defects. There will be 2 to 4 questions in the paper

b) Testing of ROZ Primer, Synthetic Enamels & P.U. Paints. There will be 2 to 4 questions in the paper

VI. Testing of Rubber & Rubber products, L.P. Sheets, Wood, Adhesives, PVC, Rexine,

Plywood Foam & FRP items. There will be 3 to 6 questions in the paper

VII. Oils & Lubricants: Testing of Oils & Lubricants, Grease etc. 3 to 5 questions in the paper

VIII. Non-Destructive Testing:

a) Knowledge of X-Rays testing & Gamma Rays Examination of welding and steel

castings. Film Developing & fundaments of Radiography. 2 to 5 questions in the paper

b) Principles of Ultrasonic Testing. 2 to 4 questions in the paper

c) Magnaflux & Dye Penetrant Testing. 2 to 3 questions in the paper

The question paper will be of total number of 50 questions.

Unit 1 – Folk and Traditional Theatre Forms of India

There will be 3 to 8 questions in this paper.

• Understanding and defining the terms Tribal, Folk, Traditional and Classical in the

context of Indian dance and drama and their interrelation.

• Introduction to the different tribal, folk and traditional dance and theatre forms

spread over various regions of India.

• Introduction to regional theatrical practices of Kudiattam, Yakshagana,

Bhagavatamela, Tamasha, Ramalila, Rasalila, Bhavai, Nautanki, Jatra, Chhau,

Laiharaoba, Therukoothu, Theyyam, Ankia-nat, Chindu Bhagavata, Bhand Jashan

and others

• Awareness of various musical instruments, costumes and make-up used in these

forms.

Unit 2 – Dance in Sanskrit Literature and Treatises 3 to 8

• A brief study of references to dance in the works of Kalidasa, Bhasa, Sudraka and

others

• General understanding of the concepts relating to dance from texts of ancient and

medieval period- Natyasastra, Abhinaya Darpana, Sangeeta Ratnakara, Nritta

Ratnavali and Nartana Nirnaya. Concepts include Natya, Nritta, Nritya, Lasya,

Tandava, Marga, Desi, Baddha, Anibaddha, Nartaki lakshana, Sabha lakshana and

the like. Also specific study of the padas, hastas, caris, mandalas and karanas, and

anga, upanga and pratyanga movements

• Detailed study of Abhinaya Darpana along with introduction to other region/form

specific texts like Hasta Lakshana Deepika, Balarama Bharatam, Abhinaya

Chandrika, Srihasta Muktavali and others

• The various categories and typologies of Nayakas and Nayikas and their avasthas

according to Bharat’s Natyasastra, Saradatanaya’s Bhavaprakasana, Bhanudatta’s

Rasamanjari and Akbar Shah’s Sringaramanjari

Unit 3 – Indian Classical Dance 5 to 10

• Origin and history of Indian classical dance

• Evolution, technique, costumes, music, Gurus and pioneers of Bharatanatyam,

Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Mohiniattam, Odissi and Sattriya

• General understanding of major Talas of Hindustani and Carnatic music traditions

• A brief study of Composers/Vaggeyakaras and their works including Jayadeva,

Narayanateertha, Surdas, Meera Bai, Tulasidas, Vanamalidas, Kshetrayya, Srimanta

Shankar Deva, Govindadas, Vidyapati, and others.

• Study of the role of Rabindranath Tagore, Rukmini Devi Arundale, Vallathole

Narayana Menon, Madame Menaka and others in the revival and reconstruction of

classical dance

Unit 4 – Indian Classical Dance in Independent India 4 to 10

• An overview of major Gurus, performers, their works and important institutions in

Independent India

• Institutionalization of dance and its effect on form, pedagogy, repertoire etc.

• The new wave in Indian dance – Its development through the works of Uday

Shanker and Ram Gopal and the later major contemporary artists and their works.

(eg.Shantibardhan, Narendra Sharma, Sachin Shanker, Mrinalini Sarabhai, Maya

Rao, Kumudini Lakhia, Manjusri Chaki Sarkar, Chandralekha, Astad Deboo and

others)

• Indian classical dances in diaspora

• Awareness of important dance festivals, awardees and current happenings in

dance

Unit 5 – Dance Education, Pedagogy and Research 5 to 10

• Dance as part of curriculum in school education and Universities

• Movement Analysis based on kinesthetics and Laban system

• Eminent scholars and their works, who contributed significantly to the knowledge

of Indian dance

• Key inroads in dance training and research in India from the 1930’s to the present

like applied areas of dance, therapy, cross-cultural training etc.

Unit 6 – International dance and interactions 2 to 4

• Study of the history and development of classical ballet in Europe, Russia and

America

• Emergence of Modern Dance in the west and major personalities involved

• Influence of the West on Indian dance in terms of production design

It will also consist of 50 questions in the paper.

LABORATORY ASSISTANT/SCHOOL

BIOLOGY

PART – A 5 to 8

• General characters of: Algae, Fungi, Lichens, Bryophyta, Plerido-phyta,

Gymnosperms, and Angiosperms.

• Morphology of Angiosperms: Structure and Modification of Root, Stem and Leaf.

Structure of flower and seed.

• Plant Anatomy: Tissue and Tissue System. Secondary growth.

• Plant Physiology: Osmosis, Water Absorption Ascent of sap, Transpiration,

Photosynthesis, Respiration, Plant growth and movement.

• Environmental Studies: Structure and type of Ecosystem, Energy flow, Biogeo –

Chemical Cycle, Ecological Adaptations, Environmental Pollution, Population

Ecology, Biodiversity.

• Biotechnology: General Account, Recombinant DNA technology, Transgenic Plants

and Animal, Ethical Issues, Application of Biotechnology in Agriculture and Medical

field.

• Economic Importance of Plants.

• Cell: Structure (Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic) cell theory and cell Division.

PART – B 6 to 8

• Genetics: Mendel’s law, General Terminology, Structure of DNA and RNA,

Molecular basic of Heredity. Structure of chromosome, sex determination and

genetic disorders in man.

• Classification of Animal Kingdom: upto Phyla in Non-chordates and upto class in

chordates.

• Digestion Respiration and Excretion in human, Protein, Carbohydrate, Fat, Vitamin

and digestive enzyme, Exchange of gases, Aerobic and Anaerobic respiration, Kreb

cycle, Glycolysis, Exceretory substance. Structure and Physiology of Kidney.

• Circulatory and Endocrine System of Human: Structure of Heart, Composition of

blood, blood groups, Blood clotting, Lymph glands, Antigen and Antibodies.

Endocrine glands and their hormones.

• Nervous System of Human: Structure of Brain, Eye and Ear, Structure of Neuron,

nerve impulse.

• Muscular System: Type of Muscles and Muscle contraction.

• Reproductory System in Human and Human Diseases: Structure and Reproductive

health. Disease in man caused by Bacteria, Virus, Protozoa, Fungi and Helminths.

• Biological Evolution, Economic Importance of Animals.

PHYSICS

In this paper, there will be 1 to 15 questions .

• Dynamics of Rigid Body: Torque, Conservation of angular momentum, moment of

inertia of simple geometrical objects.

• Thermodynamics: First & Second law of thermodynamics, heat engines and

refrigerators.

• Oscillations: Simple harmonic motion & its example. resonance.

• Waves: Principle of super-position of waves, Doppler effect.

• Electrostatics: Coulomb’s law, electric field Gauss’s theorem & its applications

Electric Current: Kirchhoff’s law, Wheatstone-bridge, meter-bridge, potentiometer

• Optics: Microscope & telescope, interference, diffraction & Polarisation,

polarimeter.

• Atom: Bohr’s model of H-atom.

• Nuclei: Mass defect, nuclear binding energy, nuclear fission & fusion.

• Semi-conductor Electronics: pn junction, transistor, logic gates, diode as a

rectifier, zener diode.

CHEMISTRY

Unit – 1 – Periodic Table & Atomic Properties: 2

• Fundamental particles of an atom (electron, proton, neuron)

• Rutherford’s nuclear model

• Quantum Nos.

• Pauli’s exclusion principle

• Aufbau principle

• Types of orbital (s, p, d, f) shape of orbital

• Hund’s rule

• Modern periodic table

• Variation in atomic properties (Size, ionization, potential, Electron affinity,

Electronegativity)

Unit – 2 – s-Block & p-Block Elements 2

• General introduction

• Electronic configuration

• Occurrence

• Oxidation states

• Trends in Physical & Chemical properties

• Inert pair effect

Unit – 3 – Chemical Equilibrium 2

• Factors affecting Equilibrium

• Reversible and Irreversible reactions

• Laws of chemical Equilibrium

• Le Chatelier’s principle

Unit – 4 – Ionic Equilibrium 2

• Acid base equilibrium

• Ph Value

• Common ion effect

• Buffer solutions

• Acid Base titration

Unit – 5 – Gaseous State 2

• Properties

• Boyle’s Law

• Charles Law

• Avogadro’s Law

• Dalton’s Law

• Ideal gas equation

• Graham’s law of diffusion

• Kinetic theory of gases

Unit – 6 – Liquid State 2

• Properties of liquids

• Vapour pressure

• Surface tension

• Viscosity

Unit – 7 – Solid State 2

• Properties of solids

• Classification of solids

• Unit cells & their types

• Packing of crystals

• Structure of simple ionic compounds



Unit – 8 – Solutions 2

• Solute, Solvent, Solution

• Concentration of solutions (Molarity, Normality, Formality, Molality, Mole fraction,

weight percent)

• Types of solutions (Gas solutions, Liquid solutions, Solid solutions

• Raoult’s Law

• Ideal & Non-ideal solutions

• Colligative properties of solutions

Unit – 9 – Nomenclature & General Properties of Organic Compounds 2

• Rules of IUPAC nomenclature

• Types of reactions (Substitution, Addition, Elimination)

• Electrophiles, Nucleophiles

• Inductive effect, Electromeric effect

• Resonance, Hyperconjugation, Steric effect

• Isomerism (structural & stereo)

Unit – 10 – Hydrocarbons 2

• Definition & types of hydrocarbons (Alkane, Alkene, Alkyne, Arene)

• Preparation of hydrocarbons

• Physical properties

• Chemical properties



This question paper consists of a total 50 questions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More