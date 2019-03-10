RRB Level 1 Posts PET result 2019: A detailed notification regarding the final QP, response, final keys and score sheet of the Physical Endurance Test against CEN 02/2018 has been released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. It is mentioned that on account of the exceptionally large volume of the candidates around 1.2 crore, who appeared in the CBT, question paper along with the response with a final key will be published through a link of participating RRBs on 10th March 2019.

How to view your QP, Response, Final Keys and Score Sheet

The interested candidate can login through the link to be provided on the websites of RRBs for viewing the above details from of 6 am from 10th March 2019 to 11:59 pm of 16 March 2019.

Accordingly, the candidates will be available to view their complete evaluation- No of questions attempted, no of questions correctly answered, no. of questions wrongly answered, raw marks, no of questions ignored (if any), prorated marks out of 100, normalized marks and status of shortlisting through candidate login.

Railway Recruitment Board is receiving the queries from candidates on the normalization process adopted in CEN 02/2018. Accordingly, a comprehensive frequently asked questions (FAQ) has already been published on the websites for facilitating a better understanding of normalisation among the candidates.

Recently, a list of the shortlisted candidates for PET against CEN 02/2018 was published on 04.03.2019 along with the Cut-Off Normalized Marks forUR/OBC/SC/ST/EXS/CCAA. The candidates can also view their normalised marks and status of shortlisting for PET through candidate login.

