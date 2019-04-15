RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways is all set to close the online application process for Ministerial and Isolated category posts on the official website soon. All the candidates interested to apply must complete the application process through - rrbcdg.gov.in before April 30, 2019. Check the eligibility and important dates here.

RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways had recently invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for Ministerial and Isolated category posts through a notification released on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the notification, the application process for the vacant posts was opened on Reportedly, there are 1665 vacancies against the posts. RRB The RRB MI Recruitment 2019 application process is all set to be closed through the official websites of respective Railway Zones on April 30, 2019.

According to reports, the 1665 RRB MI 2019 vacancies are available for Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi, etc. Candidates must note that they must fulfil all the criteria for being eligible to apply to the Ministerial and Isolated category posts. The RRB had earlier made an announcement regarding the recruitment of more than 1.3 lakh fresh candidates for various vacant positions in the Indian Railways in 2018-19. RRB will be conducting the RRB MI Computer Based Test (CBT) 2019 tentatively between June and July this year.

Important Dates:

Online registration for application process started from – March 8, 2019

Last date for online registration: April 22, 2019 till 11:59

Last date for Application Fee Payment through (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 28, 2019 till 11:59

Application Fee Payment through SBI Challan: April 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM

Application Fee Payment through Post Office Challan: April 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM

Last date for final submission of online applications: April 30, 2019 at 23.59

Here’s the link to go to the official website of RRB and read the detailed notification: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Meanwhile, the RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018-19 Aptitude Test has been rescheduled by the Railway Recruitment Board due to the reevaluation of the final Answer Keys. The Board is likely to conduct the RRB ALP Technician aptitude test 2019 in the second or third week of May this year. The new date for the Aptitude Test will be notified soon through the official website.

