RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the application process for 1665 Ministerial & Isolated (MI) categories today on Monday April 22, 2019 at official websites of the respective Railway zone. The interested candidates are requested to apply for RRB MI 2019 vacancies till April 22, 2019, on the mentioned websites. RRB had released the notification on March 08, 2019 Earlier the last date of notification was April 07, 2019, as per the RRB MI Recruitment 2019 notification issued. Through this recruitment drive, the vacancies are to be filled in stenographer, chief law assistant, junior translator Hindi etc. Candidates must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria required for each post.

RRB MI category: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment for NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI Posts

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Upload a scanned photo and signature

Step 5: Submit the online form and pay the application fee

Step 6: Take out a printout of the application form for future use

Here are the vacancies and age limit of the following posts

RRB MI category: Important Dates

Online registration of applications open: March 08, 2019 at 10:00 am

Online registration of applications closure date: April 22, 2019 at 11 pm

Closing date & time for payment of application fee through:

Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): 28-04-2019 at 11:59 pm

SBI Challan: April 26, 2019 at 1 pm

Post-Office Challan: April 26, 2019 at 1 pm

Last Date for final submission of applications: April 30, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019.

Application Fee:

For General/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 500/- (refundable fee on appearing in CBT-1- Rs 400/). For SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman application fee candidates Rs 250/- (refundable fee on appearing in CBT-1- Rs 250/-)

