RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), which advertised a recruitment notification for 1665 Ministerial & Isolated (MI) categories on 08 March 2019 extended the last date of registration on the official websites of the respective Railway Zone till April 22, 2019. Those who haven’t applied yet can do the same on or before the last date. Earlier notified the last date of registration was April 07, 2019, as per the RRB MI Recruitment 2019. The vacancies are for a range of posts that is Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc. Candidates must adhere to the eligibility criteria to eligible for each post.

How to Apply for RRB MI Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment for NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI Posts

Step 3: Fill the required details in the space provided

Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature

Step 5: Submit the online form and pay the application fee

Step 6: Take out a printout of application form for future use

Application Fee:

For general/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 500/- (refundable fee on appearing in CBT-1:- Rs 400/-) For SC/ST/Female/PWD/ex-serviceman application fee candidates Rs 250/- (refundable fee on appearing in CBT-1:- Rs 250/-)

Vacancy Details for RRB MI Recruitment 2019

Ministerial & Isolated Category – 1665 Posts

Important Dates

Online registration of Applications starts- March 08, 2019

Closure of online registration of applications: April 22, 2019 at 11:59 pm (New dates Notification)

Closing date & time for payment of application fee through:

Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 28, 2019 at 11:59 pm SBI Challan: April 26, 2019 at 1 pm. Post Office Challan: April 26, 2019 at 1 pm

Last Date for final submission of applications: April 30, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019.

