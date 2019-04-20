RRB MI Recruitment 2019: 1665 vacancies in RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories are available were announced by the Railway Recruitment Board on March 8, this year. The Board decided to extend the last of application submission from April 7 to April 22, 2019. Interested candidates can now apply for the desired post by following the given below steps.

RRB MI Recruitment 2019: RRB has notified applicants about 1665 vacancies for the post of RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi. Interested candidates are requested to apply for the RRB MI Vacancies keeping the eligibility criteria in mind, before or on (Monday) April 22, 2019. The Railway Recruitment Boards extended the last date of registration for 1665 Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories for interested applicants who were unable to register on or before the mentioned dates. Aspirants can now apply for their desired vacancy on the official website of respective Railway Zone.

The notification for Ministerial & Isolated Categories was released on March 8, 2019, by RRB. Earlier, the registration for RRB MI 2019 vacancies began on March 8, 2019, and was scheduled to end on April 7, 2019, according to the RRB MI Recruitment 2019 Notification. The Railways Recruitment Board released over 1,30,000 posts in the Indian Railways out of which 1 lakh posts are available for the candidates under Level 1 Post NTPC, Para Medical Staff Paramilitary, Ministerial Departments and rest 30,000 are for NTPC, Para Medical Staff Paramilitary, Ministerial Departments.

Important RRB MI Recruitment dates to note:

Opening date of online registration: March 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM

Closing date of online registration: April 22, 2019, at 23.59 PM

Closing date and time for payment of Application Fee:

Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 28, 2019, at 23.59 PM

SBI Challan: April 26, 2019, at 13.00 PM.

Post Office Challan: April 26, 2019, at 13.00 PM.

Last Date for Final submission: April 30, 2019, at 23.59 PM

Computer Based Test (CBT): June – July 2019

Steps to apply for RRB MI Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB i.e. www.indianrailways.gov.in



Visit the official website of RRB i.e. www.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2: Click on the link that reads Recruitment for NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI Posts



Click on the link that reads Recruitment for NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI Posts Step 3: Fill in the required details



Fill in the required details Step 4: Upload the scanned photo and signature



Upload the scanned photo and signature Step 5: Submit the online form



Submit the online form Step 6: Make application form payment



Make application form payment Step 7: Take a print out of application form for future reference

Important application fee details:

Rs 500/- for General/OBC candidates

Rs 250/- for SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman

Note: Rs 400 will be refunded to General/OBC candidates on appearing in CBT 1 while the entire amount will be refunded to candidates who come under SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category.

The number of vacancies released by Railway Recruitment Boards for RRB MI Recruitment 2019 under Ministerial & Isolated Categories – 1665 Posts:

Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

Junior Stenographer (English)

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Staff and Welfare Inspector

Chief Law Assistant

Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Finger Print Examiner

Head Cook

Cook

Senior Publicity Inspector

Publicity Inspector

Photographer

PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)

PGT Teacher English (Male)

PGT Teacher English (Female)

PGT Teacher Geography (Female)

PGT Teacher Physics (Male)

PGT Teacher Physics (Female)

PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)

PGT Teacher Computer Science

TGT/ Computer Science

TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)

TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)

TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)

PTI English Medium (Male)

PTI English Medium (Female)

Assistant Mistress (Junior School)

Music Mistress

Dance Mistress

Laboratory Assistant/ School

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More