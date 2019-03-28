RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The candidates who have been planning to apply for the RRB MI 2019 vacancies are advised to fill the application soon. In a notification released on March 3, 2019, it was informed that the last day to apply for the post is April 7, 2019. A total of 1665 vacancies will be filled for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories. The candidates are advised to visit the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in or other regional websites to go through the notification.
Coming to other details, the final submission of applications will take place on April 16, 2019. Also, the candidates can make the online payment via net banking, credit card, debit card or UPI till April 13, 2019. The last date for payment of application fee via SBI challan is on April 11, 2019. Applicants can also opt for post office challan on or before April 11, 2019.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place between June – July 2019. The notification had also highlighted the fact that the candidates waiting for the final result of prescribed educational qualification should not apply.
RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Name of RRB Website Address and Telephone Numbers
Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
Phone: 079- 22940858
Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
Phone: 0361 – 2540815
Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in
Phone: 0145 – 2425230
Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in
Phone: 0191 – 2476757
Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in
Phone: 0532 –2224531
Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
Phone: 033 – 25430108
Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in
Phone: 080 – 23330378
Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in
Phone: 03512 – 264567
Phone: 080 – 23334147
Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
Phone: 022 – 23090422
Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in
Phone: 0755 – 2746660
Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
Phone: 0621 – 2213405
Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in
Phone: 0674 – 2303015
Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in
Phone: 0612 – 2677680
Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
Phone: 07752 – 247291
Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in
Phone: 0651 – 2462429
Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in
Phone: 0172 – 2730093
Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
Phone: 040 – 27821663
Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in
Phone: 044 – 28275323
Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org
Phone: 0353 – 2663840
Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in
Phone: 0551 – 2201209
Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
Phone: 0471-2323357
RRB MI Recruitment 2019: 1665 Posts
The examination will be conducted to recruit for the posts mentioned below:
- Junior Stenographer (Hindi)
- Junior Stenographer (English)
- Junior Translator (Hindi)
- Staff and Welfare Inspector
- Chief Law Assistant
- Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)
- Finger Print Examiner
- Head Cook
- Cook
- Senior Publicity Inspector
- Publicity Inspector
- Photographer
- PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)
- PGT Teacher English (Male)
- PGT Teacher English (Female)
- PGT Teacher Geography (Female)
- PGT Teacher Physics (Male)
- PGT Teacher Physics (Female)
- PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)
- PGT Teacher Computer Science
- TGT/ Computer Science
- TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)
- TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)
- TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)
- PTI English Medium (Male)
- PTI English Medium (Female)
- Asst. Mistress (Junior School)
- Music Mistress
- Dance Mistress
- Laboratory Asst/ School
