RRB MI Recruitment 2019: In a notification released on March 3, 2019, it was informed that the last day to apply for the post is April 7, 2019. A total of 1665 vacancies will be filled for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories. The candidates are advised to visit the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in or other regional websites to go through the notification.

RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The candidates who have been planning to apply for the RRB MI 2019 vacancies are advised to fill the application soon. In a notification released on March 3, 2019, it was informed that the last day to apply for the post is April 7, 2019. A total of 1665 vacancies will be filled for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories. The candidates are advised to visit the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in or other regional websites to go through the notification.

Coming to other details, the final submission of applications will take place on April 16, 2019. Also, the candidates can make the online payment via net banking, credit card, debit card or UPI till April 13, 2019. The last date for payment of application fee via SBI challan is on April 11, 2019. Applicants can also opt for post office challan on or before April 11, 2019.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place between June – July 2019. The notification had also highlighted the fact that the candidates waiting for the final result of prescribed educational qualification should not apply.

RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Name of RRB Website Address and Telephone Numbers

Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Phone: 079- 22940858

Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Phone: 0361 – 2540815

Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Phone: 0145 – 2425230

Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Phone: 0191 – 2476757

Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in

Phone: 0532 –2224531

Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Phone: 033 – 25430108

Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Phone: 080 – 23330378

Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Phone: 03512 – 264567

Phone: 080 – 23334147

Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Phone: 022 – 23090422

Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Phone: 0755 – 2746660

Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Phone: 0621 – 2213405

Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Phone: 0674 – 2303015

Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Phone: 0612 – 2677680

Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Phone: 07752 – 247291

Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Phone: 0651 – 2462429

Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Phone: 0172 – 2730093

Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Phone: 040 – 27821663

Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Phone: 044 – 28275323

Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org

Phone: 0353 – 2663840

Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Phone: 0551 – 2201209

Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Phone: 0471-2323357

RRB MI Recruitment 2019: 1665 Posts

The examination will be conducted to recruit for the posts mentioned below:

Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

Junior Stenographer (English)

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Staff and Welfare Inspector

Chief Law Assistant

Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Finger Print Examiner

Head Cook

Cook

Senior Publicity Inspector

Publicity Inspector

Photographer

PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)

PGT Teacher English (Male)

PGT Teacher English (Female)

PGT Teacher Geography (Female)

PGT Teacher Physics (Male)

PGT Teacher Physics (Female)

PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)

PGT Teacher Computer Science

TGT/ Computer Science

TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)

TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)

TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)

PTI English Medium (Male)

PTI English Medium (Female)

Asst. Mistress (Junior School)

Music Mistress

Dance Mistress

Laboratory Asst/ School

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More