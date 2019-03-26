RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways has invited applications for the recruitment of eligible candidates against Ministerial, Isolated Categories at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for 1665 vacant positions can check the notification and submit their applications through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on or before the last date i.e. April 7, 2019.

RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways had released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment against Ministerial & Isolated Categories on March 8, 2019. All the candidates Interested to submit applications for the RRB MI 2019 vacancies can log into the official website of the regional websites of RRB and submit their filled up applications till April 7, 2019 through the official website. Meanwhile, reports say that the application process for the vacancies started from March 8 at – and other regional sites.

According to reports in a leading website, the vacancies are for Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi, etc posts. Moreover, in the official notification released by the RRB, it has been mentioned that interested candidates must apply much before the closure of the online application process to avoid rush and since there may be some possibility of failure to log into the official website of the Board due to heavy traffic on the last date of online registration.

Important Dates of MI Recruitment 2019:

Recruitment Advertisement release date: February 23, 2019

Opening of the online application process: March 8, 2019 (10:00 AM)

Closure of the application process: April 7, 2019 (11:59 PM)

Final date for submission of filled up online applications: April 16, 2019 till 11:59 PM

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively in between June and July 2019.

Application fee payment last date:

1. Through online mode (Net banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 13, 2019 till 11:59 PM

2. SBI Challan: April 11, 2019 till 1:00 PM

3. Post office Challan: April 11, 2019 till 1:00 PM

How to check the notification of RRB MI Recruitment 2019?

Log into the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board as mentioned above Candidates will be taken to the homepage Here, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “CEN-03/2019 – Detailed Centralised Employment Notification for Recruitment of Various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories” Candidates will be taken to the pdf containing the details of the RRB vacant positions Now, download the notification and go through the details regarding the vacancies at RRB Take a print out of the pdf for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, candidates will have to appear for the recruitment examinations to be selected for the posts. They must keep an eye on the official website for details such as the admit card release date, examination date, time and venue.

Candidates can go to the link given here to check all the details regarding the vacant positions: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/cen_03_2019_eng.pdf

