Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has extended for the last date of registration for the recruitment of 665 Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories. Now the date of the exam has been shifted till April 22, 2019. A total of 1665 vacancies are available for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc.
Important dates:
• March 8, 2019: Opening Date of online registration of Applications
• April 22, 2019: Closing Date of online registration of Applications
• Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through:
– Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): 28-04-2019 at 23.59 hrs.
– SBI Challan: 26-04-2019 at 13.00 hrs.
• April 26, 2019, at 13.00 hrs Post Office Challan
• April 30, 2019: Last Date for Final submission of Applications
• June – July 2019. Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between
Vacancy details:
• Junior Stenographer (Hindi)
• Junior Stenographer (English)
• Junior Translator (Hindi)
• Staff and Welfare Inspector
• Chief Law Assistant
• Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)
• Finger Print Examiner
• Head Cook
• Cook
• Senior Publicity Inspector
• Publicity Inspector
• Photographer
• Asst. Mistress (Junior School)
• Music Mistress
• Dance Mistress
• Laboratory Asst/ School
• PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)
• PGT Teacher English (Male)
• PGT Teacher English (Female)
• PGT Teacher Geography (Female)
• PGT Teacher Physics (Male)
• PGT Teacher Physics (Female)
• PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)
• PGT Teacher Computer Science
• TGT/ Computer Science
• TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)
• TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)
• TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)
• PTI English Medium (Male)
• PTI English Medium (Female)
Age and Qualification:
Junior Stenographer (Hindi)
18 – 30
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with shorthand speed (80 WPM)
Junior Stenographer (English)
18 – 30
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with shorthand speed (80 WPM)
Junior Translator (Hindi)
18 – 33
Candidates should have passed Master’s Degree or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium
Staff and Welfare Inspector
18 – 33
Candidates should have passed Graduation + Diploma/ LLB or PG Diploma/ MBA
Chief Law Assistant
18 – 40
Candidates should have a Degree (Law)
Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)
18 – 30
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology
Finger Print Examiner
20 – 35
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent and Certificate of All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India
Head Cook
18 – 30
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent
Cook
18 – 30
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent
Senior Publicity Inspector
18 – 33
Candidates should have passed Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)
Publicity Inspector
18 – 33
Candidates should have passed Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)
Photographer
18 – 33
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)
TGT/ Computer Science
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed B.C.A. or Graduation (Computer Science) or BE/ B.Tech or Graduation in any subject
TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed Degree with Diploma (Home Science) or B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree/ Diploma (Training/ Education)
TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Hindi, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Social Science, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
PTI English Medium (Male)
18 – 45
Candidates should have a Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed
PTI English Medium (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have a Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed
Asst. Mistress (Junior School)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & D.Ed/ D.El.Ed or Degree with D.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
Music Mistress
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed 10+2 its equivalent or B.A with Music
Dance Mistress
18 – 45
Candidates should have a Diploma/ Degree (Dance)
Laboratory Asst/ School
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with Science & relevant experience
PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed M.Sc or PG, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher English (Male)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher English (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Geography (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Physics (Male)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed 2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Physics (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have passed 2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)
18 – 45
Candidates should have a Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent
PGT Teacher Computer Science
18 – 45
Candidates should have a B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) + PG Diploma or M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or ME/ M.Tech
Application Fee:
• General/OBC candidates application fee Rs 500/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1: 400/-)
• SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman application fee candidates Rs 250/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:250/-)
Leave a Reply