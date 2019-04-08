RRB MI Recruitment 2019: Here is good news for all job seekers because the date of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has been extended. A total of 1665 vacancies are available for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc. Check important details below.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has extended for the last date of registration for the recruitment of 665 Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories. Now the date of the exam has been shifted till April 22, 2019. A total of 1665 vacancies are available for the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc.

Important dates:

• March 8, 2019: Opening Date of online registration of Applications

• April 22, 2019: Closing Date of online registration of Applications

• Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through:

– Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): 28-04-2019 at 23.59 hrs.

– SBI Challan: 26-04-2019 at 13.00 hrs.

• April 26, 2019, at 13.00 hrs Post Office Challan

• April 30, 2019: Last Date for Final submission of Applications

• June – July 2019. Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between

Vacancy details:

• Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

• Junior Stenographer (English)

• Junior Translator (Hindi)

• Staff and Welfare Inspector

• Chief Law Assistant

• Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

• Finger Print Examiner

• Head Cook

• Cook

• Senior Publicity Inspector

• Publicity Inspector

• Photographer

• Asst. Mistress (Junior School)

• Music Mistress

• Dance Mistress

• Laboratory Asst/ School

• PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)

• PGT Teacher English (Male)

• PGT Teacher English (Female)

• PGT Teacher Geography (Female)

• PGT Teacher Physics (Male)

• PGT Teacher Physics (Female)

• PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)

• PGT Teacher Computer Science

• TGT/ Computer Science

• TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)

• TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)

• TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)

• PTI English Medium (Male)

• PTI English Medium (Female)

Age and Qualification:

Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

18 – 30

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with shorthand speed (80 WPM)

Junior Stenographer (English)

18 – 30

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with shorthand speed (80 WPM)

Junior Translator (Hindi)

18 – 33

Candidates should have passed Master’s Degree or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium

Staff and Welfare Inspector

18 – 33

Candidates should have passed Graduation + Diploma/ LLB or PG Diploma/ MBA

Chief Law Assistant

18 – 40

Candidates should have a Degree (Law)

Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

18 – 30

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology

Finger Print Examiner

20 – 35

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent and Certificate of All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India

Head Cook

18 – 30

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent

Cook

18 – 30

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent

Senior Publicity Inspector

18 – 33

Candidates should have passed Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)

Publicity Inspector

18 – 33

Candidates should have passed Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)

Photographer

18 – 33

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)

TGT/ Computer Science

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed B.C.A. or Graduation (Computer Science) or BE/ B.Tech or Graduation in any subject

TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed Degree with Diploma (Home Science) or B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree/ Diploma (Training/ Education)

TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Hindi, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Social Science, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

PTI English Medium (Male)

18 – 45

Candidates should have a Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed

PTI English Medium (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have a Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed

Asst. Mistress (Junior School)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent & D.Ed/ D.El.Ed or Degree with D.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

Music Mistress

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed 10+2 its equivalent or B.A with Music

Dance Mistress

18 – 45

Candidates should have a Diploma/ Degree (Dance)

Laboratory Asst/ School

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with Science & relevant experience

PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed M.Sc or PG, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher English (Male)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher English (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Geography (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Physics (Male)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed 2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Physics (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have passed 2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)

18 – 45

Candidates should have a Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent

PGT Teacher Computer Science

18 – 45

Candidates should have a B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) + PG Diploma or M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or ME/ M.Tech

Application Fee:

• General/OBC candidates application fee Rs 500/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1: 400/-)

• SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman application fee candidates Rs 250/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:250/-)

