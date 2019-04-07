RRB MI recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for ministerial and isolated posts till April 22. In its latest circular, the board has said that the candidates are making mistakes in filing the forms. Earlier, the last date to apply for RRB MI recruitment was April 7, 2019.

RRB MI recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for ministerial and isolated posts has been extended till April 22 by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Earlier, the last date for online registration was April 7, 2019, but it has now been extended by 15 days. Citing the reasons behind the extension, the latest notification issued by RRB says that the candidates are making errors in filing the forms.

The notice reads that the posts that require lower educational qualifications are not getting displayed in post preferences in online application because the applicants are filing higher educational qualification. To correct the error, they are advised to carefully go through the Post Parameters Table and fill the prescribed minimum qualification or a combination of them as mentioned in the table enclosed as Annexure A in CEN.

As per the revised schedule, the last date of online registration of applications is April 22, 20,19 at 23: 59 hrs. A total of 1665 vacancies, the posts of Junior Stenographer Hindi and English, Translator, Cooks, Welfare Inspector, Teacher, Law Assistant and others are spread across RRB Ahmedabad (30), RRB Ajmer (49), RRB Allahabad (126), RRB Bangalore (103), RRB Bhopal (24), RRB Bhubhaneshwar (53), RRB Bilaspur (28), RRB Chandigarh (88), RRB Chennai (154), RRB Ghorakhpur (76), RRB Guwahati (58), RRB Jammu (59), RRB Kolkata (319), RRB Malda (24), RRB Mumbai (267), RRB Patna (72), RRB Ranchi (21), RRB Secunderabad (95), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (19).

To apply for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category-

Opt for the region you want to apply.

Select for New Registration or Already Registered

Once the form opens, fill in the correct details

Scan Image

Pay the fee.

