RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Posts (MI) Recruitment 2019 application process has been closed through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB ) i.e. – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. According to reports, the last date to apply for the posts was scheduled for April 22, 2019. The RRB had extended the application deadline till April 22, 2019, for the convenience of the candidates who could not apply for the vacancies within the earlier scheduled last date. Candidates who have applied for the vacant posts can go through all the necessary details of RRB MI Recruitment 2019 till date given here.

RRB MI Notification 2019:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had published the employment notice for the RRB MI Recruitment 2019 on February 23, 2019, while the detailed centralized employment notification for the recruitment of various posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories was released through RRB’s official website on March 8, 2019.

RRB MI Vacancy Details 2019:

Reportedly, there are 1665 posts vacant against the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

RRB MI Registration/Application 2019:

The Online Registration Process for the vacancies started on March 8, 2019, through the official website and the last date for application submission through the website of RRB was scheduled for April 7, 2019, however, the Board later extended the last date for application submission till April 22, 2019. The applications were invited only through the official website and candidates must note that no application will be accepted by any other means.

RRB MI Application Fee 2019:

Application fees were meant to be submitted through online mode by internet banking, credit card, debit card or UPI and through offline mode by bank challan.

RRB MI Recruitment Exam 2019:

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has mentioned in its official notification that the RRB MI Computer Based Test (CBT) 2019 has been tentatively scheduled to be conducted between June – July 2019. However, confirmation from the board is awaited.

RRB MI Recruitment Exam Results 2019:

Date likely to be notified after the examination. For more details regarding the RRB Recruitment 2019, keep visiting our official website – newsx.com.

Here’s the link to the official notification for RRB MI Recruitment 2019: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/cen_03_2019_eng.pdf

