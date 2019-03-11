RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited candidates to apply for Ministerial and isolated categories posts on March 8, 2019 through its official website. Candidates must note that the last date for applying to the post is April 7, 2019 at rrbcdg.gov.in and other zonal sites.

RRB has announced 1665 vacancies against the RRB ministerial and isolated posts like Chief Law Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Translator Hindi etc for which candidates will be hired.

Candidates should follow the Important Dates:

•The online registration will be starting from 8th March 2019 at 10:00 Hrs

•The online registration will close on 7th April 2019 at 11:59 p.m

Candidates are requested to make the payment on of the above day through the medium mentioned below:

1. Online Transactions using (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI):13-04-2019 at 11.59 p.m.

2. SBI Challan to be filled on 11-04-2019 at 1:00

3. Post Office Challan: 11-04-2019 at 1:00

4. Final date for the submission of the Applications are on 16-04-2019 at 11:59 p.m

5. Computer Based Test (CBT): Preliminary schedule between June-July 2019

Vacancy Details for RRB MI Recruitment 2019:

Ministerial & Isolated Category – 1665 Posts

Laboratory Asst/ School

Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Finger Print Examiner

Head Cook

Cook

Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

Junior Stenographer (English)

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Staff and Welfare Inspector

Chief Law Assistant

PTI English Medium (Male)

PTI English Medium (Female)

Asst. Mistress (Junior School)

Music Mistress

Dance Mistress

Senior Publicity Inspector

Publicity Inspector

Photographer

PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)

PGT Teacher English (Male)

PGT Teacher English (Female)

PGT Teacher Geography (Female)

PGT Teacher Physics (Male)

PGT Teacher Physics (Female)

PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)

PGT Teacher Computer Science

TGT/ Computer Science

TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)

TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)

TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)

Eligibility criteria, age group, Education qualification for the RRB MI Recruitment 2019:

Laboratory Asst/ School

18 – 45

10+2 or it’s equivalent with Science & relevant experience

Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

18 – 30

10+2 or its equivalent & Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology

Finger Print Examiner

20 – 35

10+2 or it’s equivalent and Certificate of All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India

Head Cook

18 – 30

10+2 or it’s mandatory

Cook

18 – 30

10+2 or it’s mandatory

Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

18 – 30

10+2 or it’s mandatory with shorthand speed (80 WPM)

Junior Stenographer (English)

18 – 30

10+2 or it’s mandatory with shorthand speed (80 WPM)

Junior Translator (Hindi)

18 – 33

Master’s Degree or mandatory in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium

Staff and Welfare Inspector

18 – 33

Graduation + Diploma/ LLB or PG Diploma/ MBA

Chief Law Assistant

18 – 40

Degree (Law)

Senior Publicity Inspector

18 – 33

Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)

Publicity Inspector

18 – 33

Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)

Photographer

18 – 33

10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)

PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)

18 – 45

M.Sc or PG, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher English (Male)

18 – 45

Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher English (Female)

18 – 45

Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Geography (Female)

18 – 45

Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Physics (Male)

18 – 45

2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Physics (Female)

18 – 45

2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree

PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)

18 – 45

Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent

PGT Teacher Computer Science

18 – 45

B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) + PG Diploma or M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or ME/ M.Tech

TGT/ Computer Science

18 – 45

B.C.A. or Graduation (Computer Science) or BE/ B.Tech or Graduation in any subject

TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)

18 – 45

Degree with Diploma (Home Science) or B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree/ Diploma (Training/ Education)

TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)

18 – 45

10+2/ its mandatory & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Hindi, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)

18 – 45

10+2/ its mandatory & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Social Science, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

PTI English Medium (Male)

18 – 45

Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed

PTI English Medium (Female)

18 – 45

Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed

Asst. Mistress (Junior School)

18 – 45

10+2/ its mandatory & D.Ed/ D.El.Ed or Degree with D.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

Music Mistress

18 – 45

10+2/ its mandatory or B.A with Music

Dance Mistress

18 – 45

Diploma/ Degree in (Dance)

Procedures to apply for RRB MI Recruitment 2019:

1. Candidates are requested to visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

2. Click on Recruitment for Para-Medical, NTPC, Level-1 and MI Posts

3. Candidates are requested to fill the required details that are mandatory:

4. Upload your respective Scanned Photo and Signature

Submit the online form and pay the application fee, as already mentioned

Take a printout of the application form for future use

Application fee structure:

•For General/OBC candidates application fee Rs 500/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:- 400/-)

•For SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman application fee candidates Rs 250/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:- 250/-)

