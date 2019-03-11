RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways has invited applications from interested candidates for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts on March 8, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can start registering themselves for the RRB MI 2019 vacancies through the official website of RRB from today. Candidates can check the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in and other zonal sites for detailed notification. Candidates must note that the last date for applying to the posts is April 7, 2019.
RRB has announced 1665 vacancies against the RRB ministerial and isolated posts like Chief Law Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Translator Hindi etc for which candidates will be hired.
Candidates should follow the Important Dates:
•The online registration will be starting from 8th March 2019 at 10:00 Hrs
•The online registration will close on 7th April 2019 at 11:59 p.m
Candidates are requested to make the payment on of the above day through the medium mentioned below:
1. Online Transactions using (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI):13-04-2019 at 11.59 p.m.
2. SBI Challan to be filled on 11-04-2019 at 1:00
3. Post Office Challan: 11-04-2019 at 1:00
4. Final date for the submission of the Applications are on 16-04-2019 at 11:59 p.m
5. Computer Based Test (CBT): Preliminary schedule between June-July 2019
Vacancy Details for RRB MI Recruitment 2019:
Ministerial & Isolated Category – 1665 Posts
Laboratory Asst/ School
Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)
Finger Print Examiner
Head Cook
Cook
Junior Stenographer (Hindi)
Junior Stenographer (English)
Junior Translator (Hindi)
Staff and Welfare Inspector
Chief Law Assistant
PTI English Medium (Male)
PTI English Medium (Female)
Asst. Mistress (Junior School)
Music Mistress
Dance Mistress
Senior Publicity Inspector
Publicity Inspector
Photographer
PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)
PGT Teacher English (Male)
PGT Teacher English (Female)
PGT Teacher Geography (Female)
PGT Teacher Physics (Male)
PGT Teacher Physics (Female)
PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)
PGT Teacher Computer Science
TGT/ Computer Science
TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)
TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)
TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)
Eligibility criteria, age group, Education qualification for the RRB MI Recruitment 2019:
Laboratory Asst/ School
18 – 45
10+2 or it’s equivalent with Science & relevant experience
Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)
18 – 30
10+2 or its equivalent & Diploma/Certificate in Lab. Technology
Finger Print Examiner
20 – 35
10+2 or it’s equivalent and Certificate of All India Board for Examination of Finger Print Experts conducted by the Govt. of India
Head Cook
18 – 30
10+2 or it’s mandatory
Cook
18 – 30
10+2 or it’s mandatory
Junior Stenographer (Hindi)
18 – 30
10+2 or it’s mandatory with shorthand speed (80 WPM)
Junior Stenographer (English)
18 – 30
10+2 or it’s mandatory with shorthand speed (80 WPM)
Junior Translator (Hindi)
18 – 33
Master’s Degree or mandatory in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium
Staff and Welfare Inspector
18 – 33
Graduation + Diploma/ LLB or PG Diploma/ MBA
Chief Law Assistant
18 – 40
Degree (Law)
Senior Publicity Inspector
18 – 33
Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)
Publicity Inspector
18 – 33
Degree & Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)
Photographer
18 – 33
10+2 or its equivalent. Diploma (Relevant Disciplines)
PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)
18 – 45
M.Sc or PG, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher English (Male)
18 – 45
Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher English (Female)
18 – 45
Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Geography (Female)
18 – 45
Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Physics (Male)
18 – 45
2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Physics (Female)
18 – 45
2 years Integrated M.Sc or Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent Degree
PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)
18 – 45
Master Degree, B.Ed. or equivalent
PGT Teacher Computer Science
18 – 45
B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) + PG Diploma or M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or ME/ M.Tech
TGT/ Computer Science
18 – 45
B.C.A. or Graduation (Computer Science) or BE/ B.Tech or Graduation in any subject
TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)
18 – 45
Degree with Diploma (Home Science) or B.Sc. (Home Science) with Degree/ Diploma (Training/ Education)
TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)
18 – 45
10+2/ its mandatory & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Hindi, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)
18 – 45
10+2/ its mandatory & B.A/ B.Sc/ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.El.Ed or Degree with Social Science, D.Ed/ B.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
PTI English Medium (Male)
18 – 45
Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed
PTI English Medium (Female)
18 – 45
Degree with Diploma (Physical Training) or B.P.Ed
Asst. Mistress (Junior School)
18 – 45
10+2/ its mandatory & D.Ed/ D.El.Ed or Degree with D.Ed, Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
Music Mistress
18 – 45
10+2/ its mandatory or B.A with Music
Dance Mistress
18 – 45
Diploma/ Degree in (Dance)
Procedures to apply for RRB MI Recruitment 2019:
1. Candidates are requested to visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in
2. Click on Recruitment for Para-Medical, NTPC, Level-1 and MI Posts
3. Candidates are requested to fill the required details that are mandatory:
4. Upload your respective Scanned Photo and Signature
Submit the online form and pay the application fee, as already mentioned
Take a printout of the application form for future use
Application fee structure:
•For General/OBC candidates application fee Rs 500/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:- 400/-)
•For SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman application fee candidates Rs 250/- (Refundable Fee On appearing in CBT-1:- 250/-)
