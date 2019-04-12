RRB MI Recruitment 2019: The registration date for Ministerial & Isolated categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc has been extended by the Railway Recruitment Board. Now, the candidates can fill the same through the official website of railway zones till April 22, 2019. The eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official websites of the respective Railway zone. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1665 vacancies are to be filled.

RRB has also released the notification for as many as 1,30,000 posts in the Indian Railways. The Indian railway jobs for categories such as NTPC, Para Medical Staff Paramilitary, Ministerial Departments and Level 1 Posts. Under level 1 posts, around 1 lakh openings are available, while remaining 30,000 posts are available in NTPC, Para Medical Staff Paramilitary, Ministerial Departments.

Following are the important dates:

Commencement of online registration of applications: March-08-2019 at 10 am

Closing date of online registration of applications: April 22 -2019 at 11:59 pm (New dates Notification)

Closing date & time for payment of application fee through online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): 28-04-2019 at 23.59 hrs.

SBI Challan: April 26-2019 at 1 pm.

Post office Challan: April 26, 2019 at 1 pm

Last date of final submissions of the applications April 30, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019.

RRB MI Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Recruitment for NTPC, Para-Medical, Level-1 and MI posts link

Step 3: Fill the details as required

Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signatur3e

Step 5: Submit the online application form, pay the application fee

Step 6: Take out a print out for the future use

Vacancy Details for RRB MI Recruitment 2019

Ministerial & Isolated Category – 1665 Posts

Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

Junior Stenographer (English)

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Staff and Welfare Inspector

Chief Law Assistant

Law Asst. Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Finger Print Examiner

Head Cook

Cook

Senior Publicity Inspector

Publicity Inspector

Photographer

PGT Teacher Biology (Eng. Medium Male)

PGT Teacher English (Male)

PGT Teacher English (Female)

PGT Teacher Geography (Female)

PGT Teacher Physics (Male)

PGT Teacher Physics (Female)

PGT Teacher Political Science (Female)

PGT Teacher Computer Science

TGT/ Computer Science

TGT Teacher Home Science (Female)

TGT Teacher Hindi (Female)

TGT Teacher Social Science (Female)

PTI English Medium (Male)

PTI English Medium (Female)

Asst. Mistress (Junior School)

Music Mistress

Dance Mistress

Laboratory Asst/ School

