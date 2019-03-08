RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online application process for ministerial and isolated category posts through its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who want to apply for the posts may check the notification on the website before applying with the help of the instructions given here.

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification inviting online applications for the posts of ministerial and isolated categories through its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the official website of RRB, the link to the application is now active. Candidates are willing to apply for the vacant posts are advised to check the recruitment notification on the website before applying to the posts.

Candidates can click on the link that reads, “Detailed Centralised Employment Notification for Recruitment of Various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories” to check the notification and fill in the application form with the help of the instructions given here.

How to download the RRB Recruitment Notification 2019?

1. Log on to the official website of the Indian Railways or RRB

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Detailed Centralised Employment Notification for Recruitment of Various Posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories”

3. On clicking, a PDF will appear

4. Download the same and go through it

5. Take a print out of the RRB ministerial and isolated posts recruitment notification for future reference

How to apply to the post?

1. Log into the above-mentioned website

2. Candidates will be directed to the homepage

3. On the page, click on the link that says, “CEN-03/2019 – Click here for application link for recruitment of various posts of ministerial and isolated categories”

4. On clicking, another window will be displayed

5. Candidates will now have to Select the RRB as per their present location

6. On clicking a notice will appear which says, “You have selected RRB CHANDIGARH as your RRB. You will not be allowed to modify RRB after registration. You are advised to check vacancy table in the CEN on the Home page and confirm the availability of vacancies for your educational qualification and reservation.”

7. Now click to confirm and Click on to “I Accept that I have gone through all the instructions”

8. Click on New Registration option

9. Fill in the details and submit

