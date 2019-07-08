RRB Mumbai NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Mumbai will soon be releasing the admit card for Non- Technical popular categories (NTPC). Its mandate for the candidates to appear for 2 stages of exam, computer-based test followed by skill test. Check The RRB Mumbai NTPC Admit Card 2019 on their official website @rrbmumbai.gov.in.

RRB Mumbai NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Mumbai will soon be releasing the admit card for Non- Technical popular categories (NTPC). Candidates can check the result on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board @rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Meanwhile, over 35000 vacancies are vacant under Non- Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and it is available for both the candidates who are undergraduates or non- graduates in several production and zonal Indian railway units.

Candidates who are looking forward to appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC exam, they must know, its mandate for them to appear for 2 stages of exam – computer-based test followed by skill test. Candidates who will make it in RRB list will be called further for the document verification and medical test and the jobs will be granted according to their rank in RRB Mumbai NTPC exam.

Follow the steps to check the result of RRB Ajmer NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB) @rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, scroll down a bit and click on the activated link RRB NTPC CBT| Admit Card 2019.

Step 3: After clicking the link, a new dialogue box will appear.

Step 4: Candidates must sign – in to further move in the process.

Step 5: Admit card will appear.

Step 6: Candidates can download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Talking about the RRB NTPC, CBT 1 exam pattern, candidates will get 1 marks for every correct answer and for every wrong 0.3 marks will be minus from the scores. To qualify in CBTs exam candidates need to score a minimum of 42 marks in Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts.

