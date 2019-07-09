RRB Mumbai NTPC admit card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board in Mumbai will soon declare RRB NTPC Mumbai Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 on its official website. The admit card will release soon for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2019.

RRB Mumbai NTPC admit card 2019: Indian Railways through its Recruiting body, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in Mumbai will soon release the RRB NTPC Mumbai Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2019 on its official website, rrbmumbai.gov.in. According to reports, the admit cards will be available only on the official website of RRB Mumbai i.e. rrbmumbai.gov.in

Meanwhile, there are more than under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. These vacancies are available for the candidates those who are graduates and non-graduates.

Interested and eligible candidates those who wish to apply for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC exam, will have to appear for two stages of exam: computer-based test followed by skill test.

RRB Mumbai NTPC admit card 2019: Steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB) rrbmumbai.gov.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the activated link RRB NTPC CBT| Admit Card 2019.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates must sign- in using registration id to further move in the process.

Step 5: Admit card will appear.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the RRB NTPC exam be called further for the document verification and medical test and the jobs will be granted according to their rank in RRB Mumbai NTPC exam. A total of 90 minutes of time will be allotted for 100 marks to the candidates, while the time allotted for people with physical disabilities (PwD) category is 120 minutes. The 100 marks exam will be divided into three sections – 40 marks GK, 30 marks for Mathematics and 30 marks for Reasoning.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App