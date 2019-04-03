RRB has not officially announced any examination date, yet for the recruitment process of RRB JE 2018. The fake notice which is being circulated mentions May 27 as the examination date of RRB Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment process.

The Railway Recruitment Board are yet to announce the examination dates for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment process. As per reports, the notification related to the exam date and activation of the mock test link are not reliable. According to the fake notice which was being circulated on the Internet, the examination was supposed to be conducted on May 27. Also, the RRB will activate the link for the mock test on its official website on May 12, 2019. This information is totally fake as RRB has not published any update related to the examination date and the mock tests.

Any latest updates regarding the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment process will be firstly published on the official website of the RRB.

The application process for RRB Junior Engineer (JE) has been completed and the applicants’ application status has also been published. No further update has been provided until now.

In December 2018, RRB released the advertisements for 13,487 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, DMS, Metallurgical and chemical assistant posts. In the official notification, published at the time of advertisement, RRB provided the schedule for the RRB JE CBT (Computer Based Test). As per the official notice, RRB JE CBT is expected to be scheduled in April or May 2019.

The recruitment boards are expected to declare the dates of the examination dates soon. Along with the exam dates, RRBs are also going to announce the exam city, exam shifts, for the individual candidates, and for the candidates who have applied for the RRB Group D and RRB ALP recruitment process.

The recruitment process of RRB JE 2018 involves two stages of CBT (Computer Based Tests). The candidates who will qualify the first stage of the CBT (Computer Based Test) will be called for the second stage of CBT (Computer Based Test). After qualifying the second stage CBT, document verification process will be held and then after shortlisting the candidates, Indian Railways will recruit them.

