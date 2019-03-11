RRB Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification regarding the publishing of QP, response, final answer keys and score sheet of (Level-1 Posts) through its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the notification on the official website by following the steps given here.

RRB Notification: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a fresh notification regarding the Publishing of Candidate QP, Response, Final Keys and Score Sheet (Level-1 Posts) on its official website – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Candidates who had participated in the RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2018-19 may check the notification through the official website of RRB.

According to the notification released on the website, the result containing the list of shortlisted candidates for PET against CEN 02/2018 had been published on 04.03.2019 along with the Cut-Off Normalized Marks for UR/OBC/SC/ST/EXS/CCAA. The candidates were also provided with the facility to view their normalized marks and status of shortlisting for PET through Candidate Login.

The RRB has also notified that it follows a completely fair and transparent recruitment process and candidates are shortlisted only on merit. Hence, candidates are advised to not to pay attention to rumours and check the official website of RRB only for details regarding the examination and results.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the detailed notification by following the steps to download the RRB Notification 2019 given below.

How to download the RRB notification?

1. Log into the official website of Railway Recruitment Board of the Indian Railways

2. Candidates will be taken to the homepage of RRB

3. Now, click on the topmost link that reads, “CEN-02/2018 – Publishing of Candidate QP, Response, Final Keys and Score Sheet (Level-1 Posts).”

4. Candidates will be directed to a PDF

5. Download and go through the same

6. Take a print out of the RRB Notification for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB Notification from the official website: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/notice_cen_01_2018_mar_2019.pdf

