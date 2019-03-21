RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification regarding the examination fee refund, correction of bank account details of the Level 1 Posts on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their applications for recruitment to the Level 1 posts can check the notification for the refund of fee through the official website of the Indian railways - rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the notification released by the Indian Railways, the RRB had initiated a refund of the examination fee to the candidates who had attended CBT for Level 1 Posts against CEN 02/2018. It has been noticed during the refund process that the refund was not successful/could not be initiated for many candidates due to the following reason(s):

a) Incorrect bank details furnished by candidates such as incorrect bank account number, incorrect IFSC code of the bank branch, filling up of customer ID in place of account number etc

b) Same account number furnished for a large number of candidates.

c) Account number not provided by the candidates

