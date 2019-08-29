RRB NTPC 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruiting wing, RRB is all set to release the RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Call Letter or RRB NTPC Hall Tickets on the official website soon. The Board will also release a notification announcing the NTPC exam date to be conducted for the recruitment to the Non-Technical Popular Categories on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in.
Interested candidates can check the details in the notification, which will be available on the RRB official website after the Board publishes it. The instructions to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 have been listed below.
RRB NTPC 2019: How to download the NTPC Admit Card 2019?
- Visit the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that says, Download NTPC Admit Card 2019
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Go through the details and click on the link highlighted in blue
- A new window will be displayed
- Here, enter your registration number and click on submit
- The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download the same and take a print out of the admit card for future use
Moreover, reports in a leading website claim that the RRB NTPC 2019 admit card may be delayed. The RRB NTPC 2019 examination is expected to commence only after the completion of RRB JE 2019 and RRB Paramedical 2019 Examinations.
For more information regarding the RRB NTPC admit card, examination date, examination city, and centre details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RRB.