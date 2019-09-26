RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the NTCP Admit Card 2019, Exam Schedule on its official websites. Candidates who have filled the applications are advised to check the details given in this article.

RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is likely to release the NTCP Admit Card 2019, Exam Schedule on its official websites after the month of October, as per reports. All the candidates who have filled the online application form are advised to log on to the regional official websites of RRB and download the admit card when it is released. Candidates can also check the examination dates on the official website – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

How to check and download the admit cards when released?

Visit the official regional websites of at RRB Mumbai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Chennai, RRB Ajmer

On the homepage, click on the admit card notification link

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter the registration number and click submit’

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

Candidates must note that meanwhile, the authority is working on finalizing a new ECA for conducting the pending examinations. This is simply the reason for the delay in release of the admit cards and NTCP exam dates.

The Railway Board has made it official that the NTPC admit cards and NTPC examination schedule will be released after October this year. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination must keep an eye on the official websites for more details regarding the examination and important dates. The admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. Without the admit cards a candidate will not be allowed to sit for the NTPC Exam 2019.

