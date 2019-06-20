RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The admit cards will be released by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) yet on all the regional official websites of Railways. The RRB officials said that it will take three to four months for RRB NTPC recruitment exam to be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days.

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) yet on all the regional official websites of Railways. An official website from the RRB has quoted that the officials will take three to four months for RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days. According to the official notification, the tentative schedule of the NTPC is between June to September 2019.

While the RRB NTPC admit cards will be released within 10 days prior to the exam date.

For further information, the candidates can keep a check on the official website regularly. Any tentative release date will not be released soon. The information regarding the admit card will be given through an SMS and email messages. They will also be sent an e-call letter. They will be required to upload details. The details will be uploaded will be given on their registered mobile number and email ids.

The call letters of the RRB will not be sent by a post. In case of a non-delivery of the SMS/e-mail to the candidates, the candidates are requested to check through the official website.

RRB NTPC 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the regional railway board

Step 2: Click on the activated link ‘RRB NTPC admit card link active’.

Step 3: Fill up the required details such as registration ID, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will be displayed

Step 5: Download it. Take a print out for future use.

A total of 1.30 lakh vacancies are to be advertised through the NTPC. Of which 30,000 are vacant for the paramedical staff. In the previous year, the Ministry of Railway published an advertisement for over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates had applied for the post.

