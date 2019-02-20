Among, 1.30 lakh vacancies, 1 lakh vacancies will be filled for Level 1 positions and remaining will be for Non-Technical Popular Categories, Paramedical Staff and Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a recruitment drive advertisement for 1.30 lakh vacancies and the same will be published in the employment newspaper on February 23 to March 01, reports said

Among, 1.30 lakh vacancies, 1 lakh vacancies will be filled for Level 1 positions and remaining will be for Non-Technical Popular Categories, Paramedical Staff and Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

For Non-Technical Popular Categories and Paramedical Staff, online registration will be thrown open on February 28 and March 08 respectively. For Ministerial & Isolated and Level 1 positions, application forms will be avalible on March 08 and March 2019 respectively.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website on the above-mentioned dates after 10 am and apply. They can get more details about eligibility criteria once notification is released. Candidates have to pay Rs 500 for general category and RS 250 for reserved categories.

The positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master etc will be included in Non-Technical Popular Categories. The Paramedical Staff vacancies are Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician. The positions of Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman will be filled in Level 1, while as Ministerial category vacancies includes Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More