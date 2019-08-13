RRB NTPC 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the application final status date. This happened only a when some candidates filed rejection of the applications on the grounds of photographs, signature etc. So, after examining the applications, the decision of releasing the final application status was taken.

Also, the applications have been accepted will be issued admit card. Hence it will be allowed to appear for the first CBT exam. Overall, a two computer-based tests (CBTs) will be conducted followed by a fitness test.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the admit card will only receive it after the application is cleared. The RRB NTPC admit card hence is being expected by September, 2019.

Candidates can check region-wise NTPC admit card link. Candidates can know te NTPC admit card through a direct link.

Every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong wrong answer, it will have a negative weightage of 0.3 marks. In order to qualify the CBT examinations, Traffic Assistant and Station Master Posts, it is necessary for the candidates to secure a minimum of 42 marks.

RRB NTPC will be conducted in two phases phases that is NTPC CBT phase 1 exam and NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam followed by a skill test.

It is one of the major exams of India for which the millions appeared for the examination. A total of 35,208 candidates will be given employment in the fields of the Railways as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk and Commercial cum Ticket, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk etc.

