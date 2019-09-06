RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Board is all set to conduct the examination to recruit for the post of RRB NTPC non-technical popular categories) such as clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, timekeeper, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, commercial apprentice, station master, etc, under various zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways

For 7th cpc level-2 and 3 (under graduate level posts, the date of birth of candidates should lie between the dates).

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

General 18 to 30

OBC 18 to 33

SC/ST 18 to 35

Category Lower and upper age limit

General 18 to 33

OBC 18 to 36

SC/ST 18 to 38

Educational Qualifications

Under 2019 RRB NTPC recruitment process, different educational qualifications are prescribed for various posts as given below:

Commercial Apprentice (CA)

Degree from its recognised university and equivalent

Station Master

Degree from its recognised university and equivalent

Goods Guard

Degree from its recognised university and equivalent

Junior accounts assistant cum typist

Degree from its recognised university and equivalent + There should be a proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential

Senior Clerk-Cum-typist

Degree from its recognised university and equivalent + typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential

Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk

Degree from its recognized university and equivalent

Senior Time Keeper

Degree from recognised university or its equivalent and typing proficiency in English /Hindi on Computer is essential

Traffic Assistant

Degree from its recognised university and equivalent

Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk

12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50 per cent marks in the aggregate. 50 per cent marks should not be focused on in case of SC/ ST/ persons with benchmark disability/ ex-servicemen. Candidates possessing qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage) will eligible for the post.

Accounts Clerk Cum Typist

12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent is required with not 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

50 per cent marks is not necessary in case of SC/ ST/ persons with benchmark disability / ex-servicemen. Candidates possessing the qualifications which is higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on computer is essential

Junior Clerk Cum Typist

12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50 per cent marks in the aggregate. A 50 per cent marks not necessary in case of SC/ ST. Persons with benchmark disability / ex-servicemen. Candidates who possess qualifications in higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing in proficiency in English / Hindi on computer is essential.

Junior Time Keeper

A 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50 per cent marks in the aggregate is necessary. 50 per cent marks is necessary in case of SC/ ST/ with persons of benchmark disability / ex-servicemen and candidates. These candidates should possess the qualification higher than class 12th (+2 stage). Typing in proficiency in English / Hindi on computer is necessary.

Trains Clerk

A 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50 percent marks in the aggregate. A 50 percent marks si not necessary in case of SC/ ST/ persons of benchmark disability / ex-servicemen. Interested candidates who possess qualifications which is higher than class 12th (+2 stage).

Recruitment process shall involve first stage computer based test (CBT), 2nd stage computer based test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Selection is made strictly according to the merit on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages.

