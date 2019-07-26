RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Date: The examinations for the RRB NTPC is likely to be conducted in the month of August. The exams will be conducted by the Indian Railway Recruitment Board on behalf of RRB.However, there has been no official announcement made regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Dates.

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Dates: Indian Railways through its recruitment board, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), RRB will soon issue the admit card for NTPC examination. The examinations for the RRB NTPC will be conducted by the Indian Railway Recruitment Board in the month of August. However, there has been no official announcement made regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Dates.

Once the admit card is released, candidates those who had applied for the exam can download the admit from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The Board will announce the RRB NTPC exam dates soon. Candidates those who are applying for the NTPC examination are advised to keep a track on the official website of the department for regular updates.

Selection of the candidates would be based on the CBT-1, CBT-2, Medical Tests and Documents of NTPC positions conducted by the IRR. Candidates must note that in order to qualify the RRB NTPC 2019 Exam, it is necessary for the candidates to get minimum 42 marks.

For various posts like, senior clerk short typist, junior account assistant short typist, senior timekeeper the marks will also be evaluated on the basis of their typing tests.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a medical test and document verification round. All jobs will be granted on the basis of the merit list once the final result is released.

