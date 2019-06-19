RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will not release the RRB NTPC 2019 exam date, admit card this month, a report said on Wednesday. The candidates have to wait for another two or three months to finally receive an official notification regarding the RRB NTPC 2019.

The Railways Recruitment Board will take another three to four months to decide the exam date for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), a report in the Indian Express said on Wednesday. The official notification for the RRB NTPC 2019 has noted that the tentative schedule of NTPC would take place between June to September 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted in 10 to 15 days. The candidates looking forward to appearing in the examination should keep a check on the official site for all the updates regarding the RRB NTPC recruitment examination 2019.

The report said that the RRB officials have also declined to give any tentative release date for notification regarding RRB NTPC 2019. Apart from that, the RRB NTPC admit cards will be released 10 days prior to the exam date. The candidates should keep in mind that an email and SMS will be sent to all the eligible candidates about the e-call letter along with the upload details. The message will be sent at the registered mobile number and email id of the candidates.

The candidates should note the fact that the board won’t send call letter by post and there are chances delivered mail won’t reach its destination. Thus, the candidates should keep a regular check on the official websites of the RRB. A total of 1.30 lakh vacancies are to be filled through NTPC of which 30,000 are for paramedical staff.

The examination will take place in two stages, the candidates who will clear the stage I exam will have to appear for the stage 2 exam which will also be computer-based. The candidates will get 90 minutes to solve 120 questions.

