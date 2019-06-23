RRB NTPC 2019. The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) examinations 2019 will be conducted soon by the Railway Recruitment Board. The Board has yet not released the admit card. However, The Board has scheduled to conduct the exams in between July- September 2019.

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon conduct the examination for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), 2019. However, the RRB has not announce the exact dates, but as per an official notification, released by the Board the examination is scheduled to be conducted in between July- September 2019.

Also,the Board is expected to release the admit card soon, which will be available on the official websites: rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in rrbsecunderabad.nic.in.

The RRB NTPC admit cards will be released 10 days prior to the exam date, sources said. They will also be sent an e-call letter. The candidates should note that that an email and SMS will be sent to all the eligible candidates about the e-call letter along with the details.

The message containg details will be sent at the registered mobile number and email id of the candidates. The candidates who want to appear in the examination should keep a check on the official site for all the updates regarding the RRB NTPC recruitment examination 2019.

RRB NTPC 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Login the official website of the regional railway board.

Step 2: Click on the activated linkwhich says ‘RRB NTPC admit card link active’.

Step 3: Mention the required details carefully such as registration ID, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download it. Take a print out for future use.

Around, 1.30 lakh vacancies are to be filled through NTPC of which 30,000 are for paramedical staff.Students can login the official website for regular updates rrbcdg.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App