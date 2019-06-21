RRB NTPC 2019: The admit cards for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) within three to four months. The eligible candidates will be informed through SMS and email messages. The e-call letter will be sent through a registered mobile number and email ID.

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit cards for recruitment to Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) within three to four months to finalise the NTPC exam date. Speaking to a leading daily, RRB officials said that the official notification was released early this month, informing that NTPC exam while conducted in the month of June-September. However, the applicants can wait for the updates.

If the admit card link gets activated, the eligible candidates will be informed through SMS and email messages. The e-call letter and uploaded details can be sent through the registered mobile number and email ID.

Over 35,000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The whole procedure involves two stages that is Stage 1- Computer-Based Test (CBT), Stage 2 CBT, typing skill test/ computer based aptitude test (as applicable) and document verification/medical examination.

Here is the vacancy details and pay scale details

Following is the percentage of the students that have been allotted their seats as per their categories

UR-40 per cent,

EWS 40 per cent,

OBC (Non-creamy layer) -30 per cent,

SC-30 per cent

ST-25 per cent.

There is a relaxation of 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against the reserved categories for them.

RRB NTPC CBT 1: The Computer-Based Test will be for the duration of 2 hours 120 minutes for PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe while it is 90 minutes for other categories. A negative marking and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

CBT is of screening in nature. Standard of questions will be based on the basis of the syllabus and the educational standards as prescribed for the posts. Once the results will be announced, the normalised score of the exam will be used for shortlisting of the candidates in the second stage as per their merit.

