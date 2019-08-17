RRB NTPC 2019: The recruitment body has examined several applications of candidates who have submitted their application for the posts in RRB NTPC. The board is all set to release the final status of the application by August 31, 2019.

The Railway Recruitment Board has informed that the after receiving the complaints regarding the rejection of applications on grounds of photographs, signature and others. The recruitment body has examined several applications and is all set to release the final status of the application by August 31, 2019. A number of vacancies including Railways as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk and Commercial cum Ticket, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk will be fulfilled.

The candidates have requested the recruitment board to examine the application of candidates who have applied for the posts. Around 1,03,769 posts were advised through this recruitment process. The application has been accepted by the board and as per the admit cards have also been allotted to the candidates.

The candidates have been allowed to appear for the first Computer Based Examinations. Officials said the two CBT will be held. Later which the physical tests were done.

The two examinations will have consisted of 100 and 120 marks respectively. For the CBT 1, there will be 40 marks for the general awareness, 30 for mathematics, 30 for reasoning.

For the CBT 2, there will be 50 marks for the general awareness, 35 for mathematics, 35 general intelligence and reasoning. Hence the total marks will be 120.

Now the candidates who are waiting for the admit card will receive the hall tickets after the status of the examining of application letters will be clear. The admit card can be released by September 2019. Around 10,628 vacancies for the 12th class candidates. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check region-wise NTPC admit card link. Candidates can know the NTPC admit card through a direct link which will be uploaded on the website.

