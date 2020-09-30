The webpage for RRB NTPC Application Status was activated on September 21 by the Railway Recruitment Board. Today, September 30, is the last date to make any corrections and access the webpage, which will be brought down.

The webpage for RRB NTPC Application Status was activated on September 21 by the Railway Recruitment Board. The webpage can be accessed on any website of the Board such as RRB Mumbai, RRB Kolkata and others. The webpage allows candidates to make any corrections in their RRB NTPC 2019 registration forms. Today, September 30, is the last date to make any corrections and access the webpage, which will be brought down.

The RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Level 1 Exam will be conducted from December 15, 2020 by RRB. The exam is due from last year and the status of its applications is yet to be finalised.

Follow the given steps to check RRB NTPC Application Status:

Go to the online portal of RRB maintained by the central government, indianrailways.gov.in. Any other will also suffice. Select the link for RRB NTPC Application Status 2020. It might be tricky to find it on some websites so the option to find keywords on a page, available in most browsers, could prove a huge aid. Type in your registration number, birth date and fill the captcha on the new page that opens and submit. Your RRB NTPC Application Status will appear on the screen. It may be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Level 1 Exams were meant to be held in the months of June and July in 2019 but the exam has since been much delayed due to ineffective procurement of exam centres. Concerns over the delay were also voiced in the Parliament. Around 2.4 crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC and Group D Exams, which aim to fill nearly 1.4 lakh vacancies.

