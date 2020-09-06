RRB NTPC 2020 exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has set the new exam date for the Non-Technical Popular Category, Isolated and Ministerial Category and Level-1 Category from December 15 onwards, find out details here.

RRB NTPC 2020 exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has set the new exam date for the Non-Technical Popular Category, Isolated and Ministerial Category and Level-1 Category from December 15 onwards. Although the recruitment notice was released more than a year ago, this extremely long postponement was caused because of the ongoing process of picking a new agency to conduct the exam.

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Railway, previously said in the Parliament that open tenders were floated to fix the Examination Conducting Agency (ECA). Once the ECA is resolved, new dates for the examinations will be revealed. The tender for ECA was invited by the Railway Board in March. 2.4 crore applications were received by the Ministry for 1.4 lakh vacancies.

Category Breakdown:

Non-Technical Popular Categories (guard, office clerk, commercial clerk and other equivalent jobs): 1,663 vacancies

Isolated and Ministerial Category (stenographer and other equivalent jobs): 35,208 vacancies

Level-1 Posts (track maintainers and other equivalent jobs): 1,03,769 vacancies

Exam Pattern:

The exam duration will be 2 hours (exactly 120 minutes) for People with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) who are accompanied by a scribe while it will be 1½ hours (exactly 90 minutes) for the other categories. There will be negative marking and 1/3 of a mark will be subtracted from the total marks obtained for every incorrect answer.

Minimum Percentage for Each Social Category:

EWS: 40%

OBC: 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 25%

UR: 40%

It is possible for the minimum percentage to be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates if there is a lack of PwBD candidates for the vacancies reserved for them.

