RRB NTPC 2020 Traffic Assistant Recruitment, RRB NTPC 2020 vacancy, salary, 7th Pay Commission News, Indian Railways jobs 2020: RRB NTPC is one of the most demanding jobs in India. Crores of candidates apply for the exam. This year too, a total of 1,26,30,885 applications have been received as against 35, 208.RRB NTPC Exam will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board in online mode this year.

RRB NTPC 2020 Traffic Assistant Recruitment, RRB NTPC 2020 vacancy, salary, 7th Pay Commission News, Indian Railways jobs 2020: RRB NTPC has released a notification for 35208 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts in Indian Railways. Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are Undergraduate Posts.Interestingly, the selected candidates will be paid the Salary as per 7th Pay Commission.

The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 will be conducted for the selection of candidates for the following posts:

Junior Clerk cum Typist,

Accounts Clerk cum Typist,

Junior Time Keeper,

Trains

Clerk,

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk,

Traffic Assistant,

Goods Guard,

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk,

Senior Clerk cum Typist,

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist,

Senior Time Keeper,

Commercial Apprentice

Station Master

RRB NTPC Salary in India after 7th Pay Commission

RRB NTPC Salary Junior Clerk cum Typist Rs. 19900/- Accounts Clerk cum Typist Rs. 19900/- Junior Timekeeper Rs. 19900/- Trains Clerk Rs. 19900/- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Rs. 21700/- Traffic Assistant Rs. 25500/- Goods Guard Rs. 29200/- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Rs. 29200/- Senior Clerk cum Typist Rs 29200/- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist Rs 29200/- Senior Time Keeper Rs 29200/- Commercial Apprentice Rs. 35400/- Station Master Rs 35400/- ALSO READ: Two students write to CJI Bobde, seek postponement of NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic

The various allowances that the above-mentioned posts are entitled to are given below:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Pension Benefits

Medical Reimbursements

Other special allowances

RRB NTPC 2020 Responsibilities

The various responsibilities to be carried by the above-mentioned posts are given below: