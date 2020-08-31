RRB NTPC 2020 Traffic Assistant Recruitment, RRB NTPC 2020 vacancy, salary, 7th Pay Commission News, Indian Railways jobs 2020: RRB NTPC has released a notification for 35208 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts in Indian Railways. Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are Undergraduate Posts.Interestingly, the selected candidates will be paid the Salary as per 7th Pay Commission.
The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 will be conducted for the selection of candidates for the following posts:
- Junior Clerk cum Typist,
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist,
- Junior Time Keeper,
- Trains
- Clerk,
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk,
- Traffic Assistant,
- Goods Guard,
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk,
- Senior Clerk cum Typist,
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist,
- Senior Time Keeper,
- Commercial Apprentice
- Station Master
RRB NTPC Salary in India after 7th Pay Commission
|RRB NTPC Salary
|Junior Clerk cum Typist
|Rs. 19900/-
|Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|Rs. 19900/-
|Junior Timekeeper
|Rs. 19900/-
|Trains Clerk
|Rs. 19900/-
|Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|Rs. 21700/-
|Traffic Assistant
|Rs. 25500/-
|Goods Guard
|Rs. 29200/-
|Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|Rs. 29200/-
|Senior Clerk cum Typist
|Rs 29200/-
|Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
|Rs 29200/-
|Senior Time Keeper
|Rs 29200/-
|Commercial Apprentice
|Rs. 35400/-
|Station Master
|Rs 35400/-
The various allowances that the above-mentioned posts are entitled to are given below:
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- Travel Allowance (TA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Pension Benefits
- Medical Reimbursements
- Other special allowances
RRB NTPC 2020 Responsibilities
The various responsibilities to be carried by the above-mentioned posts are given below:
|Traffic Assistant
|Monitoring traffic and signal
|Goods Guard
|Track the functioning of the vehicle and address minor issues during train movement
|Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|The task of checking and issuing of tickets
|Senior Clerk cum Typist
|Supervise clerical work at different departments
|Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
|Track financial irregularities
|Senior Time Keeper
|Supervise the sync with the entire railway network
|Station Master
|Monitoring the arrival and departure of trains
|Junior Clerk cum Typist
|Assists the senior clerks
|Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|Maintain a track of various transactions
|Junior Time Keeper
|Assists the Senior Time Keeper in maintaining details of arrival/departure of trains
|Trains Clerk
|Maintains general records related to trains and their conditions
|Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|Responsible for issuing tickets through CRS and UTS