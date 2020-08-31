RRB NTPC 2020 Traffic Assistant Recruitment, RRB NTPC 2020 vacancy, salary, 7th Pay Commission News, Indian Railways jobs 2020: RRB NTPC has released a notification for 35208 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts in Indian Railways. Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are Undergraduate Posts.Interestingly, the selected candidates will be paid the Salary as per 7th Pay Commission.

The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 will be conducted for the selection of candidates for the following posts:

  • Junior Clerk cum Typist,
  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist,
  • Junior Time Keeper,
  • Trains
  • Clerk,
  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk,
  • Traffic Assistant,
  • Goods Guard,
  • Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk,
  • Senior Clerk cum Typist,
  • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist,
  • Senior Time Keeper,
  • Commercial Apprentice
  • Station Master

RRB NTPC Salary in India after 7th Pay Commission

RRB NTPC Salary
Junior Clerk cum Typist Rs. 19900/-
Accounts Clerk cum Typist Rs. 19900/-
Junior Timekeeper Rs. 19900/-
Trains Clerk Rs. 19900/-
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Rs. 21700/-
Traffic Assistant Rs. 25500/-
Goods Guard Rs. 29200/-
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Rs. 29200/-
Senior Clerk cum Typist Rs 29200/-
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist Rs 29200/-
Senior Time Keeper Rs 29200/-
Commercial Apprentice Rs. 35400/-
Station Master Rs 35400/-

The various allowances that the above-mentioned posts are entitled to are given below:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • Travel Allowance (TA)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Pension Benefits
  • Medical Reimbursements
  • Other special allowances

RRB NTPC 2020 Responsibilities

The various responsibilities to be carried by the above-mentioned posts are given below:

Traffic Assistant Monitoring traffic and signal
Goods Guard Track the functioning of the vehicle and address minor issues during train movement
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk The task of checking and issuing of tickets
Senior Clerk cum Typist Supervise clerical work at different departments
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist Track financial irregularities
Senior Time Keeper Supervise the sync with the entire railway network
Station Master Monitoring the arrival and departure of trains
Junior Clerk cum Typist Assists the senior clerks
Accounts Clerk cum Typist Maintain a track of various transactions
Junior Time Keeper Assists the Senior Time Keeper in maintaining details of arrival/departure of trains
Trains Clerk Maintains general records related to trains and their conditions
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Responsible for issuing tickets through CRS and UTS
Visit RRB NTPC 2020 for further information.

 