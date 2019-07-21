RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC 2019 will be released soon. All the candidates can download the admit cards by visiting rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Muzaffarpur is going to release the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. after getting issued, the admit card can be downloaded from the official website of RRB Muzaffarpur, rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in. there are over 35,000 vacancies in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both types of candidates including the graduates and the non-graduates in different zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

Candidates will be required to appear for the two-staged exam including the computer-based test (CBT) which will be followed by the skill test. All the shortlisted candidates will be called the process of document verification and medical test. After the announcement of the final result, jobs will be granted on the basis of merit.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration ID and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019 Exam Pattern:

In the Computer Based Test, for each correct answer, the candidates will be awarded one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted. The CBT will be held for the students who opted for the Station Master and Traffic Assistant posts. In order to qualify, the candidates need to score a minimum of 42 marks.

