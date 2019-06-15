RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board CBT examination has been scheduled to be held between the month of June to September 2019 in 2 stages - 1) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam, 2) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB conducts the RRB NTPC Recruitment process.

This year, the RRB will recruit a total of 35,208 candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under RRB/CEN 01/2019. The RRB CBT exam has been scheduled to be held between the month of June to September 2019 in 2 stages – 1) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam, 2) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam. Shortlisted candidates in RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam will be called for RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam.

1) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam: Exam Pattern

Mathematics – 30 – 30

General Intelligence and Reasoning – 30 – 30

General Awareness – 40 – 40

Total No. of Questions – 100 – 100

2) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam: Exam Pattern

Mathematics – 35 – 35

General Intelligence and Reasoning – 35 – 35

General Awareness – 50 – 50

Total No. of Questions – 120 – 120

Applicants, who have applied for RRB Non-Technical Posts, will be selected based on the following tests conducted by Railway Recruitment Board.

– 1st Stage Computer Based Test.

– 2nd Stage Computer Based Test. (For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice posts)

– Typing Skill Test (For Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper posts)

– Computer-Based Aptitude Test (For Station Master and Traffic Assistant posts)

– Document Verification.

– Medical Examination

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Stage I Exam: Here are the steps to download the hall ticket

1) Visit the regional website of the RRB you have applied

2) Click on the link that reads RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019

3) Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (DoB)

4) Click on the button that reads ‘Submit’

5) Now download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019/ RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019

6) Take a printout of the future reference

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2019. Candidates, who applied this year, can download their admit card, from the regional RRB website. RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019, Venue will be available in the admit card.

