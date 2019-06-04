RRB NTPC Admit card 2019: The admit cards for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) will be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to fill 35,277 vacancies. The candidates who registered themselves can download the admit card, at the central website, indianrailways.gov.in and all other regional websites.

RRB NTPC Admit card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for 35,277 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The registration began on the official website and continued for a one-month time period at the central website, indianrailways.gov.in and all other regional websites.

The candidates will appear for two stages of exams — computer-based test (CBT), which will be followed by a skill test. Selected candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification. After the exams, the final result will be announced. Then candidates will be selected for the jobs based on merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Go to the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

On the homepage, click on the admit card link Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Log-in after using registration id

Log-in after using registration id Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

Admit card will be displayed Step 6: Download and take a print out

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

For CBT 1 –

For CBT 2 –

In every Computer-Based Tests, every correct answer carries one mark. While for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

The Computer-based Aptitude test (CBAT) will be conducted for the candidates who opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master post.

Students need to secure a minimum of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify the examination.

While this is applicable for those candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen. There will be no relaxation in the minimum score.

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature.

The marks that will be obtained in the typing skill test will not be added for preparing the merit list.

In order to qualify, the candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English. While 25 words per minute in Hindi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App