RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the official dates of exams for the non-technical popular category (NTPC) on the official website. The NTPC will release the hall tickets for the same four days, ahead of the exam, an official from the RRB had told a leading daily. However, the officials have not confirmed the release of RRB NTPC exam date and admit card.

Candidates are required to keep a track of the page for future updates. Earlier, while reported to a leading daily, the chairman of RRB Guwahati Chandrajit Saikia said that the board would announce the notification regarding the examination soon on the official website. The examinations will be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days.

He further added that the board would first consult every zonal office before finalising the NTPC exam date.

While speaking about the release of the admit card, an official told a leading daily that they have not decided on the dates yet.

However, the officials have not released the details regarding any details of the release date. But if reports are to be believed the admit card and exam dates will be declared by end of June.

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Exam paper pattern

The exam paper will be held for 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be of 90 minutes. However, in case of PwD category, the time will be allotted 120 minutes.

The exam paper will be divided into three sections – general awareness for 40 marks, and 30 marks each for mathematics and reasoning. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 1.30 lakh vacancies were advertised for the NTPC. Of which 30,000 are for paramedical staff post.

In the previous year, the Ministry of Railway published for the recruitment for over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. The applications were received from over 2.5 crore candidates who had applied for the post.

