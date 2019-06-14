RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways is all set to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 soon on rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same in this article.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will soon release the RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for the upcoming recruitment examination to be conducted by the authority on behalf of the Indian Railways. According to reports, the admit cards will be available on the official website of RRB i.e. on rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board had released notification inviting applications for the vacant positions under the Non-Technical popular categories recently. The Board is yet to announce the dates of RRB NTPC Exam on its official website. All those who have submitted their application forms for the recruitment examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RRB for more information.

How to check and download the RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card notification link

On clicking, a notification will open

Here, go through the notification and click on the link highlighted on the page

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your registration number and click on submit

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the Railway Recruitment Board official website and download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App