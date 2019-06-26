RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will release the RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 for Non-Technical Popular Category exam four days prior to the commencement of the examination.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB on behalf of the Indian Railways will be releasing the admit cards for Non-Technical Popular Categories on the official website of RRB – www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The admit cards will also be available on the other regional websites such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in and rrbsecunderabad.nic.in.

According to a notification released by the Railway Board, the examination is likely to be conducted between July and September. However, the exact dates of RRB NTPC 2019 exam have not been announced by the Board yet.

How to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official of Railway Recruitment Board or RRB – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 “

“ On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf

Now, click on the admit card link

Enter your registration details and submit

The RRB NTPC Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the RRB official website: rrbcdg.gov.in

