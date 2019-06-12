RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019: Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC exam will get 90 minutes of time for 100 marks while the time allotted for people with physical disabilities (PwD) category is 120 minutes.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 on its official website today (on Wednesday, June 12, 2019). The RRB has also announced the official dates of exams for the non-technical popular category (NTPC). The exams are scheduled to be held in July 2019. Candidates can download their RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 from the regional websites.

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 are being released four days before the examination begins. Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC exam will get 90 minutes of time for 100 marks while the time allotted for people with physical disabilities (PwD) category is 120 minutes. The 100 marks exam will be divided into three sections – 1) 40 marks GK, 2) 30 marks for Mathematics and 3) 30 marks for Reasoning.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Here is the complete list of region-based websites to download the RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019

– Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

– Kolkata:www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

– Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

– Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

– Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

– Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

– Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

– Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

– Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

– Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

– Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

– Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

– Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

– Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

– Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

– Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

– Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

– Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

– Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App