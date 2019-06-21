RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways will be releasing the RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 for the CBT Exam of Bhubaneshwar region soon on rrbbbs.gov.in. Candidates can check the details of RRB NTPC CBT Exam 2019 given below.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB in Bhubaneshwar on behalf of the Indian Railways will be releasing the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019 or RRB NTPC Call Letter 2019 or RRB NTPC 2019 admit cards for Non Technical Popular Category posts recruitment examination to be conducted by the Board for Bhubaneswar region soon on the official website of RRB Bhubaneswar i.e. on – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/.

According to reports, the Admit Cards will be published on the official website four days prior to the commencement of the RRB NTPC CBT Exam 2019. Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the NTPS CBT Exam 2019. If a candidate fails to produce the NTPC Admit card 2019 at the examination centre on the day of the examination, he/she may not be allowed to appear in the NTPC CBT Exam 2019.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 for Bhubaneshwar region?

Candidates need to visit the official website of RRB Bhubaneshwar as mentioned above – www.rrbbbs.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Now, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click on Submit and wait for the page to load

Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 displayed on the page

Take a printout of the future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

