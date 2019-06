RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB )will recruit a total of 35,208 candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for its various locations.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019: RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 or RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2019 for

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2019. Candidates, who applied this year, can download their admit card, from the regional RRB website. A complete list of regional RRB websites has been given below.

The RRB will recruit a total of 35,208 candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under RRB/CEN 01/2019. The RRB CBT exam has been scheduled to be held between the month of June to September 2019 in 2 stages – 1) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam, 2) RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam. Shortlisted candidates in RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam will be called for RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Stage I Exam: Here is the complete list of regional RRB websites

RRB Ahmedabad Admit Card – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer Admit Card – http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad Admit Card – http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore Admit Card – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal Admit Card – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneshwar Admit Card – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur Admit Card – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh Admit Card – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai Admit Card – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur Admit Card – http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati Admit Card – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar Admit Card – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata Admit Card – http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda Admit Card – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai Admit Card – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur Admit Card – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna Admit Card – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi Admit Card – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad Admit Card – http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri Admit Card – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram Admit Card – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App