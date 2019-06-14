Hall tickets for the Railway Recruitment Board likely to be released soon. Students can download the admit card from the regional official website. 35,208 vacancies are available for several posts.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be released the admit card for Non-Technical Popular Categories(NTPC) Exam 2019. Students who want to appear in the examination can now issue admit card on the official website of RRB.

A total number of 35,208 vacancies is available for Non-Technical Popular Categories under RRB/CEN 01/2019 for the recruitment. According to the notification given by CEN 01/2019, the exam will be conducted between the month of June to September 2019.

The exam will be conducted in 2 stages. 1st stage exam will have one objective paper of 100 questions from General Awareness(40 Marks), Mathematics (30 Marks) and General Intelligence and reasoning (30 marks) . Negative marking will be applicable for each incorrect answer. For each wrong question 1/3rd of the marks allotted will be deducted.

Those students who will be selected in the phase 1 examination will be called for RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam.

According to the notification from RRB/CEN/01/2019, shortlisted candidates will be called for skill test (Typing skill test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Computer-based aptitude test for Station Master, Traffic assistant, Junior account assistant cum typist, Junior time keeper and Senior time keeper).

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1- Go to the official website of your RRB region

Step 2- Click on the link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3- Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4 -click on ‘Submit’

Step 5- Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take the print out for future references.

