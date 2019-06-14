Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be released the admit card for Non-Technical Popular Categories(NTPC) Exam 2019. Students who want to appear in the examination can now issue admit card on the official website of RRB.
A total number of 35,208 vacancies is available for Non-Technical Popular Categories under RRB/CEN 01/2019 for the recruitment. According to the notification given by CEN 01/2019, the exam will be conducted between the month of June to September 2019.
The exam will be conducted in 2 stages. 1st stage exam will have one objective paper of 100 questions from General Awareness(40 Marks), Mathematics (30 Marks) and General Intelligence and reasoning (30 marks) . Negative marking will be applicable for each incorrect answer. For each wrong question 1/3rd of the marks allotted will be deducted.
Those students who will be selected in the phase 1 examination will be called for RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam.
According to the notification from RRB/CEN/01/2019, shortlisted candidates will be called for skill test (Typing skill test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Computer-based aptitude test for Station Master, Traffic assistant, Junior account assistant cum typist, Junior time keeper and Senior time keeper).
Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:
Step 1- Go to the official website of your RRB region
Step 2- Click on the link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’
Step 3- Enter registration number and date of birth
Step 4 -click on ‘Submit’
Step 5- Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take the print out for future references.