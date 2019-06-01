RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019 @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in: This article consists information about RRB NTPC Hall Tickets 2019, Railway Recruitment Board, Indian Railways Jobs, RRB Jobs 2019, Indian Railway Jobs 2019, RRB Hall Tickets, How to download RRB Admit Cards 2019, Sarkari Result, Sarkari Naukri, Sarkari Naukri Results etc.

RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019 to be released soon @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in, Check steps to download, other details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to share the admit cards for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT). Indian Railways recruitment board will share RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 on its official website @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the reports, 35,208 candidates have qualified for the RRB NTPC Computer-Based-Test for recruitment under RRB/CEN 01/2019.

The candidates who had applied for the RRB NTPC jobs 2019 can check and download their RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019 by simply following the steps mentioned below, once the hall tickets are released.

According to the reports, RRB is likely to conduct the NTPC CBT in 2 stages from June to September 2019. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 will consists of objective paper with 100 questions. These 100 questions will be divided into 30 General Awareness questions for 40 marks, Mathematics for 30 Marks, and General Intelligence & reasoning questions for 30 Marks. Candidates will be awarded 1/3 negative marks for wrong answers.

Students who will qualify the RRB NTPC CBT round 1, will be called for RRB NTPC CBT round 2-exam.

The RRB is offering NTPC jobs for the Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper.

RRB had released a notification for around 35,208 Indian Railways NTPC jobs 2019 for various posts in the month of January 2019.

RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019: Step to download RRB NTPC Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Railways Recruitment Board (RRB NTCP) @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in or any other RRB regional website.

Step 2: Find the link for RRB NTPC Admit Cards 2019.

Step 3: Submit the details required.

Step 4: Download, save and take a print out for the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019.

Like every other admit card, the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will have the candidate details like name, roll number, centre for examination, exam date, and other important exam related details.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App