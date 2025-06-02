Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out: Check Exam Dates, Vacancies, And Download CBT Hall Ticket

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out: Check Exam Dates, Vacancies, And Download CBT Hall Ticket

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 released; download from regional RRB websites. Exams from June 5-24. Over 11,500 vacancies for graduate and undergraduate posts.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out: Check Exam Dates, Vacancies, And Download CBT Hall Ticket


The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the admit cards for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment can now download their e-call letters through the region-wise official RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2025 exams are scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 24, and applicants are advised to check their respective regional portals for specific updates regarding exam city intimation, timing, and instructions.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card:

  1. Visit the official website of your respective RRB region.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  2. Look for the link titled: ‘CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter’.

  3. Click the link that says:
    ‘Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)’.

  4. Enter your registration number and password to log in.

  5. View, download, and save your admit card for future reference.

It is important for candidates to bring their admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam centre on the day of the test.

RRB NTPC Vacancy Details 2025

A total of 11,558 vacancies are open under the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive, covering both graduate and undergraduate level positions.

Graduate-Level Posts – 8,113 Vacancies:

  • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

  • Station Master: 994

  • Goods Train Manager: 3,144

  • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507

  • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

Undergraduate-Level Posts – 3,445 Vacancies:

  • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022

  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361

  • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990

  • Train Clerk: 72

Applicants are encouraged to regularly check their respective RRB region websites for updates and detailed instructions regarding the exam.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify

Filed under

RRB NTPC 2025 CBT dates RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 RRB NTPC hall ticket download

newsx

JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up On His Success: “Thanks To Our...
newsx

Who Is Rajeev Shukla? Former Journalist, Politician To Be Appointed As BCCI President
newsx

Chennai Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment In Anna University Rape Case
newsx

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar
Following his stunning vi

‘I’ve Also Banged A Lot Of Tables…’ Gukesh Reflects On Beating Carlsen In Norway Chess
newsx

Hoax Bomb Threat At Jammu Railway Station Sparks Police Search, Area Declared Safe
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up On His Success: “Thanks To Our coaching institute And My Parents” | Watch Video

JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit Gupta Opens Up On His Success: “Thanks To Our...

Who Is Rajeev Shukla? Former Journalist, Politician To Be Appointed As BCCI President

Who Is Rajeev Shukla? Former Journalist, Politician To Be Appointed As BCCI President

Chennai Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment In Anna University Rape Case

Chennai Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment In Anna University Rape Case

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

‘I’ve Also Banged A Lot Of Tables…’ Gukesh Reflects On Beating Carlsen In Norway Chess

‘I’ve Also Banged A Lot Of Tables…’ Gukesh Reflects On Beating Carlsen In Norway Chess

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Draw Similarities Between West Bengal And North Korea ?

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Draw Similarities Between West Bengal And North Korea ?

Jackie Chan Discovered That His Father Was A Spy At The Age Of 40: Chan’s Secret Legacy

Jackie Chan Discovered That His Father Was A Spy At The Age Of 40: Chan’s

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth