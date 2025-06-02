RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out: Check Exam Dates, Vacancies, And Download CBT Hall Ticket

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 released; download from regional RRB websites. Exams from June 5-24. Over 11,500 vacancies for graduate and undergraduate posts.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the admit cards for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment can now download their e-call letters through the region-wise official RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2025 exams are scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 24, and applicants are advised to check their respective regional portals for specific updates regarding exam city intimation, timing, and instructions.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card:

Visit the official website of your respective RRB region. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Look for the link titled: ‘CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter’. Click the link that says:

‘Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)’. Enter your registration number and password to log in. View, download, and save your admit card for future reference.

It is important for candidates to bring their admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam centre on the day of the test.

RRB NTPC Vacancy Details 2025

A total of 11,558 vacancies are open under the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive, covering both graduate and undergraduate level positions.

Graduate-Level Posts – 8,113 Vacancies:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

Station Master: 994

Goods Train Manager: 3,144

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

Undergraduate-Level Posts – 3,445 Vacancies:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990

Train Clerk: 72

Applicants are encouraged to regularly check their respective RRB region websites for updates and detailed instructions regarding the exam.

